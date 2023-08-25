Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host "Policy Impacts on the Nevada Business Landscape" Membership Luncheon

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with Senior VP of Government Affairs for the Vegas Chamber, will discuss the economic impact of policy and business in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the “Policy Impacts on the Nevada Business Landscape” membership luncheon on September 7, 2023, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The luncheon will take place in the Richmond Room from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 12:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenter for the luncheon is Paul Moradkhan , Senior Vice President of Government Affairs – Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being accepted through nominations.About Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, national and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/