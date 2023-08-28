Automotive Defense Specialists, 'STAR Suspension Attorneys,' Announces Update on Bureau of Automotive Repair Content
Automotive Defense Specialists is proud to announce new content on 'STAR Suspensions.' The new content helps SMOG technicians and SMOG stations.
There are numerous STAR certificate suspensions every year; believe us, most of those could have been appealed.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, expert defense attorneys for California SMOG shops and technicians at https://automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce new content on so-called "Star Suspensions." Yet losing a STAR certification could impact a hard-working SMOG shop or technician up to and including the loss of license. A skilled STAR suspension attorney can help fight the suspensions in court and stop the threat to a local SMOG shop or technician.
"There are numerous STAR certificate suspensions every year; believe us, most of those could have been appealed. SMOG shop owners and technicians have legal rights to dispute these issues," explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "We recently updated our page providing data about STAR suspension cases and how to dispute the outcome to benefit a SMOG shop or technician."
California SMOG technicians and SMOG shops can read the newly updated content on STAR suspensions at https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/bureau-of-automotive-repair-star-invalidation-cases/. Communications from California's Bureau of Automotive Repair can include SMOG citations, auto repair accusations, and STAR suspensions (previously called STAR invalidations). Court cases involving the state agency for clean emissions could consist of the misreading of data and other evidence. A team of lawyers focused on defending SMOG shops and technicians from the Bureau of Auto Repair may help reverse or reframe the charges. Automotive Defense Specialists Serve SMOG technicians and small "mom and pop" car repair shops throughout California from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Journalists and media representatives are informed that, as of July 1, 2022, the Bureau of Auto Repair updated STAR program regulations. The changes impacted performance measures, eligibility requirements, and potential suspensions of STAR certification. Interested persons can review the changes and frequently asked questions on the attorney page at https://www.bar.ca.gov/star/updates.
STAR SUSPENSION ATTORNEY HELPS REFRAME THE ARGUMENT
Here is a background on this release. Losing STAR certification from the Bureau of Automotive Repair could permanently impact an independent SMOG technician and/or SMOG shop. The financial losses could be devastating. The damage can create a domino effect by forcing layoffs of SMOG technicians and reducing other costs. The best opportunity to save a certification could be to appeal the case upon receipt of notification. A STAR suspension attorney focused on fighting the Bureau of Auto Repair can review the evidence and change the argument.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, suspensions, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
