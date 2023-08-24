Sen. Fontana Announces Traffic Safety Grant to Ingram

Allegheny County − August 24, 2023 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced that a half million-dollar state grant was awarded to Ingram Borough to improve traffic along Ingram Avenue.

Ingram Borough received $555,046 from PennDOT to implement traffic calming policies along Ingram Avenue and to provide improvements for alternative modes of transportation, including pavement restoration, a bike lane, a raised pedestrian crosswalk, and lane striping.

“The residents of Ingram will benefit from this PennDOT grant by further ensuring the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and bikers,” Sen. Fontana said. “This is smart investment and good government, and I will continue to secure state grants for all the communities in the 42nd senatorial district to improve transportation infrastructure and increase safety.”

PennDOT provides grants to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of this commonwealth through its Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) program.

In just the past five years, Sen. Fontana has secured PennDOT Multimodal grants totaling nearly $10 million for the communities he represents.

The MTF program is intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.

Grants totaling nearly $50 million were awarded to projects in 37 counties. A full list of awardees can be found here.

