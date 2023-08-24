Sen. Muth Announces Over $2 Million in Multimodal Grants for Two SD44 Projects

ROYERSFORD − August 24, 2023 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that two projects in Chester County have received over $2 million in PennDOT Multimodal Transportation funds.

East Whiteland Township received $1.2 million for a corridor improvement project on Route 30 and Phoenixville Borough received $849,775 for a project along Mowere Road. The two projects were included among $49.6 million invested in 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects across 37 counties announced earlier today.

“This funding is terrific news for our region as these projects will address public safety, traffic congestion, and stormwater management,” Muth said. “I commend both East Whiteland Township and Phoenixville Borough officials and staff for their hard work to secure this critical state funding to improve our transportation infrastructure here in SD44.”

East Whiteland Township received $1,236,308 to widen Route 30 to provide an eastbound right-turn lane and bike lane at the PA 352 intersection and install sidewalks, curb ramps, driveway aprons, bus pad, retaining walls, drainage facilities, signal modifications, and parking lot adjustments.

Phoenixville Borough received $849,775 to realign and reconstruct Mowere Road for safer vehicular travel lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks for the Schuylkill River Trail. This project includes a new stormwater management system for Mowere Road.

Muth noted that PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

For a full list of projects across the Commonwealth that received funding, click here.

On September 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM, PennDOT will begin accepting applications for the next round of funding for grants under the Multimodal Transportation Fund. Applications are due by 4PM on November 10, 2023.