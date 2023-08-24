UM and renowned mainland universities jointly offer undergraduate programmes

MACAU, August 24 - The University of Macau (UM) offers joint undergraduate programmes in collaboration with several renowned universities in mainland China, such as Zhejiang University, Fudan University, South China University of Technology, East China Normal University, and Xiamen University. These programmes cover the fields of history, finance, mathematics education, biomedical sciences, clinical medicine, and civil engineering, with the aim of nurturing more high-calibre talent, raising the level of innovation and internationalisation of industries, and promoting economic development.

According to UM, the joint undergraduate programmes are designed to facilitate the development of the four emerging industries in Macao. By providing students with ample learning opportunities and allowing them to experience diverse cultures and enhance their competitiveness, the programmes aim to cultivate the talent needed for industrial diversification in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and even the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Details of the joint undergraduate programmes are as follows:

For the ‘2+4’ programme in biomedical sciences and clinical medicine jointly offered by UM and Zhejiang University, the normal study period is six years. Students have to complete the first two years of the Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences programme at UM, followed by four years of basic and clinical medicine courses and professional training such as clinical placements, at the Zhejiang University School of Medicine. On completion of the programme, students will receive a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from UM and a Bachelor of Medicine in Clinical Medicine from Zhejiang University. Zhejiang University is a renowned university in mainland China, and the undergraduate programme in clinical medicine offered by its medical school attracts many top students from home and abroad every year. The joint programme is open to Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and international students studying at UM, offering them the opportunity to study medicine at a leading university in the mainland.

For the ‘2.5+2.5’ programme in finance jointly offered by UM and Fudan University, the normal study period is five years. Students have to complete the first two and a half years of the Bachelor of Science in Finance programme at UM and the remaining two and a half years of the finance programme at Fudan University. On completion of the programme, students will receive a Bachelor of Science in Finance from UM and a Bachelor of Economics in Finance from Fudan University. Modern finance is one of the four emerging industries contributing to Macao’s economic diversification. The programme aims to support the cultivation of top talent to promote the development of the modern financial services industry in Macao. It covers not only the basic knowledge of finance, but also the professional knowledge related to the financial industry in China.

For the ‘2+2’ programme in civil engineering jointly offered by UM and South China University of Technology (SCUT), the normal study period is four years. Students have to complete the first two years of the Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering programme at UM and the remaining two years of the civil engineering programme at SCUT. On completion of the programme, students will receive a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from UM and a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from SCUT.

For the ‘1+2+1’ and ‘2+2’ programmes in education (mathematics) – mathematics and applied mathematics jointly offered by UM and East China Normal University, the normal study period is four years. Students have to study for two years at each university. UM students follow the ‘1+2+1’ model, where they study at UM for the first and fourth years and at ECNU for the middle two years. On the other hand, ECNU students adopt the ‘2+2’ model, where they study at ECNU for the first two years and at UM for the last two years of study. The internship will take place in Macao. On completion of the programme, students will receive a Bachelor of Education in Education (Mathematics) from UM and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from ECNU.

For the ‘2+2’ programme in history jointly offered by UM and Xiamen University, the normal study period is four years. Students have to complete the first two years of the Bachelor of Arts in History programme at UM and the remaining two years of the Bachelor of History programme at Xiamen University. On completion of the programme, students will receive a Bachelor of Arts in History from UM and a Bachelor of History from Xiamen University.