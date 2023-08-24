Following a merit-based recruitment process, Donald Cameron Pedde has been appointed for a three-year term as chair of the Building Code Appeal Board, effective Sept. 1, 2023.

The Building Code Appeal Board is an adjudication tribunal established under the Building Act. The board’s mandate is to rule on disputes between building authorities and building owners or their agents on requirements of provincial building regulations, primarily the B.C. building and plumbing codes.

Pedde has nearly 40 years in the building construction and safety industry, including eight years in building trades, six years in an architect’s office, 18 years as a building official, and six years as a senior codes administrator with the Building and Safety Standards Branch. He has served two terms as a ministerial appointee to the executive and complaints committee of the Building Officials’ Association of BC. As a presenter, teacher and consultant, he supports the community of building industry practitioners in their understanding and application of the building code and other building industry regulations.

Learn More:

For more information about Building Code Appeal Board, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/construction-industry/building-codes-standards/building-code-appeal-board