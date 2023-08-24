More people will get nutritious food with new funding

CANADA, August 24 - People struggling to put food on the table will have better, more reliable access to healthy food with $15 million in funding to Food Banks BC.

“We all want people to have the support and services they need to get healthy, nutritious food. Global inflation has hit people hard, and the rising cost of food is especially challenging,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Our new $15 million funding will help food banks meet rising demand and fund rapid access to food in emergencies like wildfire.”

With this funding, Food Banks BC will continue to help local food banks meet rising demand, fund rapid access to food in emergency events like wildfires and help solve food-access challenges that northern communities face. Food Banks BC will also work with some school districts that need extra help designing school food programs funded by the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

“Across B.C., we are experiencing greater demand for food banks than we have seen in the 40 years since food banking began in this province,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director, Food Banks BC. “This welcome and necessary funding from the Province will significantly enhance our work to support front-line hunger-relief agencies and to enhance access to food for those disproportionately impacted by poverty, including children and people living in B.C.'s northern communities.”

Food Banks BC funding is part of the historic $200-million investment announced in March 2023 to strengthen food supply throughout B.C., increase the availability of fresh food, encourage more food production in remote areas, strengthen food infrastructure, and create more regional community food hubs.

Food insecurity has increased due to inflation, supply-chain issues, and climate emergencies, such as fires and floods that interrupt food supply and production.

Quotes:

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits –

“This funding will help many local non-profits meet their needs and face the increasing demand for providing nutritious food to the communities they support. Our work with Food Banks BC and its partner organizations shows the power of coming together to support others in difficult times.”

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed –

“Having access to nutritious food for those in need is a priority for this government. The funding given to Food Banks BC will go a long way toward making life better for people in B.C., and particularly in Burnaby, New Westminster, North Shore and Vancouver, through the partnership with the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.”

David Long, CEO, Greater Vancouver Food Bank –

“Food insecurity in our province is increasing rapidly, and with it, the need for improved food bank infrastructure, storage solutions and food-purchasing capabilities. Throughout the past year, we have seen a rapid growth in need for our services, registering an average of 800 clients a month, every month. This funding for Food Banks BC will enable food banks around the province to provide fresh, healthy food to their communities in a more sustainable and dependable way.”

Pranika Lal, receptionist, Greater Vancouver Food Bank –

“As someone on the frontlines of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, I have witnessed the growing need within our communities. I am relieved to hear about this investment in resources for Food Banks BC as it will help us better serve the seniors, families and hungry clients I hear from daily. People deserve to know where their next meal is coming from.”

