Marlin Steel Expands Family with Addition of Historic Marlin Steel's Kaspar Wire Works
In a Bold Move, Marlin Steel Joins Forces with Oldest Wire Fabrication Company in America
Marlin Steel, a leading name in the wire basket and custom metal forming industry, is proud to announce its newest endeavor – the integration of Marlin Steel's Kaspar Wire Works into its family. Established in 1898 in Shiner, Texas, holds the distinguished title of being the oldest wire fabrication company in the United States, bringing with it an illustrious heritage of innovation and excellence.
— Drew Greenblatt
Founded by August Kaspar, Marlin Steel’s Kaspar Wire Works commenced its remarkable journey by crafting wire baskets by hand, utilizing surplus Texas farm fence wire. Over the years, Marlin Steel’s Kaspar Wire Works family became synonymous with job creation and pioneering ideas, leaving an indelible mark on Texas and the nation. The company's inventive spirit gave rise to transformative innovations such as the shopping cart and the newspaper magazine rack, among numerous other groundbreaking concepts.
Spanning an astounding 125 years, Marlin Steel’s Kaspar Wire Works has demonstrated unparalleled resilience in navigating through more than 20 recessions and two world wars. This legacy of endurance and quality aligns seamlessly with Marlin Steel's values of innovation, precision, and commitment to delivering top-tier products.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Marlin Steel’s Kaspar Wire Works into the Marlin Steel family," said Drew Greenblatt, CEO of Marlin Steel Wire. "This partnership represents the convergence of two legacies – one that began in Shiner, Texas, and the other rooted in Baltimore, Maryland. Together, we are poised to pave the way for another 125 years of growth, innovation, and unmatched quality."
The collaboration between Marlin Steel and Marlin Steel’s Kaspar Wire Works comes as a result of dedicated efforts and a shared vision. Jason Kaspar, CEO and visionary leader of Kaspar Company and a fifth-generation Kaspar family member, played a pivotal role in making this partnership a reality. Additionally, Peter Robinson, Kaspar's COO, contributed significantly to the seamless integration of the two entities.
A remarkable testament to the power of collaboration, the initial conversation between Marlin Steel and Marlin Steel’s Kaspar Wire Works took place on a Friday night, culminating in this momentous announcement in less than six days.
As Marlin Steel and Marlin Steel’s Kaspar Wire Works embark on this transformative journey, they invite partners, clients, and stakeholders to join them in celebrating a future that combines two legacies to create unparalleled value and innovation.
Max Greenblatt
Engineering & Sales
MAGreenblatt@MarlinWire.com
(410) 644-7456
About Marlin Steel:
Marlin Steel is a leading manufacturer of custom-engineered products from steel wire and sheet metal. Established in 1968, the company has garnered a reputation for precision engineering, high-quality products, and unmatched customer service. Marlin Steel's products serve a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and more.
About Kaspar Wire Works:
Founded in 1898 in Shiner, Texas, Kaspar Wire Works is the oldest wire fabrication company in the United States. With a history spanning over 125 years, Kaspar Wire Works has demonstrated unwavering resilience and a commitment to innovation. The company's legacy includes the invention of transformative products such as the shopping cart and the newspaper magazine rack, among others.
