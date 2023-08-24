From Bulgaria to the US: Celebrating One Year of Genuine, Handcrafted, and Unique Wine Imports
Bratanov Rubin Jacquelin Private Reserve - Rubin is a new star in Bulgaria’s red wine scene. A cross of Nebbiolo and Syrah, Rubin was developed in the mid-twentieth century in Bulgaria.
Wine and Time Travel Collide: Callistra Corp. Transports New Yorkers to Bulgaria's Ancient Thracians.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Callistra Corp. (“Callistra”) celebrates a year of sharing Bulgaria's unique winemaking history and flavors, offering carefully chosen wines from 10 wineries through its strong partnerships, bringing a taste of Europe to the US.
New Yorkers are introduced to the vibrant flavors and historical depth of Bulgarian wines, as Callistra emerges as a key conduit to this unique cultural experience.
For the past decade, Callistra's partners in Bulgarian Tresor Vinum Wine Club have embarked on a passionate odyssey through the remote and captivating landscapes of Bulgaria. Their mission: to unearth hidden gems and unique wines that embody the soul of this ancient winemaking region. This unwavering dedication to exploration and excellence has led to the creation of a Callistra Wine Selection as a US portfolio that thrills enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.
“Through extensive travels to the farthest corners of Bulgaria, our partners have forged meaningful relationships with local winemakers. Having local business partners helps us address all issues related to local producers on a country-wide basis,” says Alex Melnik, CEO of Callistra. “By partnering with us, you add a country, not just a single winery. Callistra takes on the responsibility of resolving all logistical issues and providing you with whatever marketing support we can offer.”
Bulgaria's winemaking history, rooted in ancient times dating back to the Thracians, is brought to life by Callistra. These wines, nurtured by generations, embody a legacy that continues to captivate palates and tell stories of centuries past. Callistra is currently featuring a selection of 25 SKUs sourced from 10 distinct wineries for the US, carrying with it a rich heritage of winemaking.
The journey has yielded a collection that boasts:
Indigenous Grapes: Callistra's portfolio highlights Bulgaria's unique grapes—Mavrud, Melnik, Rubin—cultivated in historic regions for authentic terroir-infused wines.
Innovative Techniques: Our wines merge modern expertise with tradition, yielding unmatched complexity and flavor depth.
Exclusive Access: Our partners' tireless efforts have granted us exclusive access to limited-edition wines that capture the essence of Bulgaria's winemaking heritage.
About Callistra:
Callistra Corp. is the prominent representative of Bulgarian winemakers, offering an exclusive collection of meticulously selected wines from 10 renowned wineries. With a dedication to showcasing Bulgaria's viticultural excellence, our portfolio appeals to the discerning tastes of critics and enthusiasts alike. Based in the heart of New York City, Callistra is committed to bringing the best of Bulgarian wine to the world.
To learn more about Callistra's exceptional Bulgarian wines, please visit our website at callistra.com. For inquiries, contact Alex Berezkin at +1.646.417.8232 or contact@callistra.com.
Alex Berezkin
Callistra Corp.
+1 646-417-8232
contact@callistra.com