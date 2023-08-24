In Wake of Cook’s Corner Mass Shooting, Governor Newsom Issues Statement and Urges Californians to Use Life-Saving Red Flag Laws

ORANGE COUNTY — In the wake of last night’s mass shooting in Trabuco Canyon that left at least three victims dead and six individuals wounded, Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a statement regarding the incident and urged all Californians to use the state’s “red flag” laws. Red flag laws allow victims of domestic violence, family members, coworkers, and others to seek protective orders to prohibit potentially dangerous individuals and abusers from possessing guns.

“Once again, a siege of bullets has shaken a community and torn families apart,” said Governor Newsom. “California mourns for the victims of last night’s horrific shooting at Cook’s Corner.

“As we continue to learn more details about this act of violence, there are early reports that this horror was related to a domestic dispute.

“This type of trauma is unfortunately not isolated. Two-thirds of mass shooters in America have a history of domestic violence. Victims and survivors in California should know they are never alone — we have tools and resources to support and protect you. Our state’s red flag laws allow victims, family members, coworkers, and others to work with local law enforcement and the courts to safely remove guns from those who may be a potential threat.

“We must continue to strengthen, defend, and use these laws. If you see red flags, say something — and in doing so, save lives.”

Earlier this summer, Governor Newsom announced the launch of GunSafety.ca.gov, a new website that provides critical information and multilingual, culturally competent materials on how Californians can use red flag laws — including Gun Violence Restraining Orders — to help protect their loved ones when someone poses a threat to themself or others. The website is part of an $11 million statewide campaign, launched by the Governor and administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, to raise awareness, educate the public, and explain the steps required to obtain a Gun Violence Restraining Order.

In California, Gun Violence Restraining Orders were used to prevent 58 threatened mass shootings between 2016 and 2019 and have shown immense promise in reducing the incidence of firearm suicide.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of a federal law that prohibits individuals under domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms.

