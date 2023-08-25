BCS Concrete Structures to feature as Commercial Concrete Contractor Representative for Texas on National TV
BCS Concrete Structures, has been chosen by Construction Marvels, Inc. to represent the elite of Texas' commercial concrete scene.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, has been chosen by Construction Marvels, Inc. to represent the elite of Texas' commercial concrete scene. This recognition shines a spotlight on BCS's exceptional mastery in the industry.
Construction Marvels, Inc.'s film crew dropped in on the bustling streets of Austin on August 14 to capture BCS Concrete Structures in action. Their lenses were focused on The Travis, a luxurious downtown Austin condominium project located at 80 Red River Street. The compelling two-minute segment featuring BCS will be showcased on the Fox Business Channel on August 28 at 9 p.m.
The filming showcased various facets of BCS's expertise, including the art of building and dismantling forms, the precision of crane rigging, the finesse of general carpentry, the meticulousness of cleanup operations, the agility of stretching and flexing, and the synergy of a team meeting. BCS's field leaders spearheading this unique project include Rafael Lopez, General Superintendent; Javier Grimaldo, Superintendent; Jesse Aguilar, Assistant Superintendent; Leopoldo Grimaldo, Safety Manager; Joseph Sanderson, Project Manager; and Brandon Ramirez, Wrecking Crew Foreman.
Setting the safety standard in the industry, BCS Concrete Structures continues to garner media acclaim for their safety standards. The concrete company is also widely recognized as the top commercial concrete subcontractor in Central Texas, a reputation they have achieved through their skilled craftsmanship and excellent customer service.
For media inquiries and further information about BCS Concrete Structures, visit https://bcsaustin.com/.
About BCS Concrete Structures:
BCS Concrete Structures is the leading commercial concrete contractor in Austin, Texas. They specialize in planning, scheduling, and creating reliable concrete structures for their clients, with a goal to redefine Central Texas by crafting everything from charming walkways to stunning skyscrapers.
Todd Smith
BCS Concrete Structures
+1 737-414-3994
