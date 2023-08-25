Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,261 in the last 365 days.

BCS Concrete Structures to feature as Commercial Concrete Contractor Representative for Texas on National TV

BCS Concrete Structures to Appear on FOX Business and Construction Marvels for the Travis Building

BCS Concrete Structures, has been chosen by Construction Marvels, Inc. to represent the elite of Texas' commercial concrete scene.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, has been chosen by Construction Marvels, Inc. to represent the elite of Texas' commercial concrete scene. This recognition shines a spotlight on BCS's exceptional mastery in the industry.

Construction Marvels, Inc.'s film crew dropped in on the bustling streets of Austin on August 14 to capture BCS Concrete Structures in action. Their lenses were focused on The Travis, a luxurious downtown Austin condominium project located at 80 Red River Street. The compelling two-minute segment featuring BCS will be showcased on the Fox Business Channel on August 28 at 9 p.m.

The filming showcased various facets of BCS's expertise, including the art of building and dismantling forms, the precision of crane rigging, the finesse of general carpentry, the meticulousness of cleanup operations, the agility of stretching and flexing, and the synergy of a team meeting. BCS's field leaders spearheading this unique project include Rafael Lopez, General Superintendent; Javier Grimaldo, Superintendent; Jesse Aguilar, Assistant Superintendent; Leopoldo Grimaldo, Safety Manager; Joseph Sanderson, Project Manager; and Brandon Ramirez, Wrecking Crew Foreman.

Setting the safety standard in the industry, BCS Concrete Structures continues to garner media acclaim for their safety standards. The concrete company is also widely recognized as the top commercial concrete subcontractor in Central Texas, a reputation they have achieved through their skilled craftsmanship and excellent customer service.

For media inquiries and further information about BCS Concrete Structures, visit https://bcsaustin.com/.

About BCS Concrete Structures:
BCS Concrete Structures is the leading commercial concrete contractor in Austin, Texas. They specialize in planning, scheduling, and creating reliable concrete structures for their clients, with a goal to redefine Central Texas by crafting everything from charming walkways to stunning skyscrapers.

Todd Smith
BCS Concrete Structures
+1 737-414-3994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

BCS Concrete Structures to feature as Commercial Concrete Contractor Representative for Texas on National TV

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more