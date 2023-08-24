Merit Logistics Appoints Vern Malpass as New President and CEO
TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Logistics, LLC, a prominent national provider of unloading, order selection, and distribution center services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vern Malpass as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. This strategic leadership transition reflects Merit's commitment to continued growth and innovation in the industry. Malpass, who previously served as the Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Cesar Scolari, the founder of Merit Logistics. Scolari will assume the role of Chairman, ensuring a seamless transition and ongoing strategic guidance.
During his tenure as COO, Malpass demonstrated exceptional proficiency in streamlining operational procedures, enhancing efficiencies, and optimizing costs. His visionary approach enabled Merit to bolster employee compensation while simultaneously passing on cost savings to clients. This win-win approach greatly enhanced the company's value proposition.
Scolari, speaking about Malpass's promotion, remarked, "Vern's ascension to the role of CEO aligns with Merit's trajectory of expanding its client portfolio. With over 22 years of experience in the logistics sector, Vern possesses remarkable leadership skills and an acute understanding of our industry. These attributes make him the ideal individual to sustain our legacy of superior customer satisfaction while fostering an environment for our dedicated warehouse associates to flourish."
Malpass expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I’m honored to guide Merit Logistics into its next chapter. Our company is uniquely poised to seize the numerous exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Collaborating with our robust leadership team and our immensely talented associates, I am committed to upholding Merit's tradition of providing expert, reliable, and top-tier services to our valued customers."
Merit Logistics, renowned for its comprehensive range of distribution center services, specializes in unloading, order selection, security, and more. Since its inception, Merit has been a steadfast partner for some of the nation's largest retailers, facilitating optimal performance and enhanced profitability through its superior warehouse solutions and services.
For more information, please visit www.MeritLogistics.com or contact Bill Appolloni at (614) 557-3797
Bill Appolloni
