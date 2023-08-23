2023 Deer & Elk Hunting Outlook

Southwest Region

Elk

The 2021 elk abundance survey in the Boise River Zone revealed that both cows and bulls were over population objectives. While the recent harsh winter resulted in a moderate uptick in the number of calf mortalities, it is unlikely that extended cold weather negatively impacted survival of adult cows and bulls. Both general season and controlled hunt tag holders should experience an abundance of opportunity this season.

Following the 2023 Sawtooth Zone abundance survey, estimates of overwintering bulls showed a decline, while cow numbers increased when compared to the previous survey in 2017. However, it is important to remember that much of the huntable population migrates to the Sawtooth Zone during the spring migration, which are not captured during the winter aerial survey in that zone. Hunter success rates have remained consistent in the zone between surveys, but hunters may want to plan their hunts earlier in the season to increase their odds of encountering non-overwintering bulls before they migrate back out of the zone.

Elk hunting in the Owyhee Zone, which is limited to controlled hunts, will continue to provide hunters with excellent opportunities to harvest mature bulls this fall. These herds are stable and/or increasing, which allows for antlerless opportunity in the zone that is intended to slow population growth.

Mule Deer

With generous over-the-counter tags, any-weapon harvest seasons and its proximity to Idaho’s most populated area, Unit 39 is the state’s most popular and productive unit for mule deer hunters. Fawn recruitment in Unit 39 was severely reduced following the recent late-winter conditions, which may mean hunters could see fewer yearling bucks this fall. Mature deer encountered in the field should be similar to previous years, with winter conditions having limited effect on adult survival.

Mule deer in the southern portion of the Central Mountains (Units 33, 34 and 35) has experienced steady recovery since the winter of 2016-2017, with multiple years of increasing buck-to-doe ratios observed during aerial flights. Hunters should expect mature bucks at low densities due to remote hunting conditions and the short growing season of the Central Mountains.

General season mule deer hunting opportunity in the Owyhee units is limited to two-point bucks, and as a result, the harvest is largely comprised of yearlings. Excellent summer forage conditions last year led to an increased number of fawns observed in winter herd composition surveys. While snow levels were above average, conditions on Owyhee winter range were not as severe as those in Eastern Idaho, leading to higher-than-expected overwinter survival. The resulting increase in recruitment should translate into more yearling deer on the landscape compared to the last two years.

What hunters should be aware of this fall

Fish and Game is collecting Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) samples from deer and elk in Unit 39 this fall as part of the statewide CWD monitoring effort. Hunters can submit lymph nodes or heads for sampling. Samples from deer and elk salvaged from vehicle collisions within Unit 39 will also be accepted.

Hunters in Unit 39 are reminded that the Boise River Elk B tag season will start October 27, which will overlap the last 5 days of the general deer season.

Hunters in Unit 40 should be aware that a Bureau of Land Management prescribed burn in Johnston Draw southwest of Reynolds may limit access during some early controlled hunts and/or during part of the general archery season. The burn will be conducted over a window of 3-5 days when conditions are ideal – sometime between Sept. 15 and Oct. 31.

Wildlife managers are continuing to encourage antlerless harvest in controlled hunts for Units 39 and 43. Unit 39 has been a very productive mule deer unit, and has been for a long time, but biologists have documented decreases in fawn production, a smaller number of fawns in proportion to the number of does and a decline in winter weights of fawns — all of which suggest the deer herd is approaching the top end of what the habitat can support.

– Ryan Walrath, Regional Wildlife Manager; David Bernasconi, Regional Wildlife Biologist; Rachel Curtis, Regional Wildlife Biologist

Southwest Region – McCall

Elk

Elk herds remain at or above objectives in most of the region with the exception of the Middle Fork Zone, which is still below objective. Wildlife staff surveyed the McCall Zone during February 2022, and elk numbers are within management objectives.

Brownlee has a high ratio of bulls to cows, and harvest continues to trend up. However, hunters should expect that some of these elk will be challenging to hunt due to hunter numbers and private land access.

The Weiser River Zone remains above objective, but harvest success recently started to drop off due to an intentional reduction of herds in order to meet population objectives. During 2023 season setting, antlerless opportunity was reduced on both the A and B tags. In addition, Fish and Game reorganized a few of the private land hunts to try and push elk off private land. Hunters should be aware that access can be difficult in portions of the Weiser River Zone that are privately owned.

Deer

Deer fawns collared across the Weiser-McCall area saw average overwinter survival at just over 60%. This follows three winters of above-average fawn survival and should result in good numbers of 1- to 5-year-old deer available to hunters this fall.

White-tailed deer herds are stable to slightly increasing across the region with the highest densities occurring in the northern portions. White-tailed deer seasons were extended in Units 23 and 24 during the 2023 season setting process.

Hunters pursuing mule deer on the regular deer tag are reminded that youth are restricted to harvesting antlered deer only in Units 23, 31 and 32A. In Units 22 and 32, youth may harvest antlered or antlerless animals during the first week of the season (Oct. 10-16) but may only harvest antlered deer during the second half of the season (Oct. 17-24).

What hunters should be aware of this fall

Archery hunters in the McCall Elk Zone should be aware that the South Fork Salmon River Road will be closed by the Forest Service for construction work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for roughly a month, starting on Sept. 5. There will be no access to sites along the river during construction. Access to the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon River and Yellow Pine will be via Lick Creek Road or Johnson Creek Road during this time.

Fish and Game is encouraging hunters to submit CWD samples this year, particularly from animals harvested in Unit 23 near the CWD management zone. Unit 23 hunters will see “head barrels” on some major access roads to help facilitate sampling. In addition, staff will operate a CWD sampling site in New Meadows during most weekends in October and November. Check the Fish and Game CWD webpage for times and locations of various sample collection opportunities.

The McCall office would like to hear about hunter observations of moose, to compile a little more information about moose distribution across the region. Please give the McCall office a call at (208) 634-8137 if you see a moose this fall so that we can record location information.

– Regan Berkley, Regional Wildlife Manager