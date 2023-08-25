SAP Business One Accounts Payable Automation Announced by EchoVera

AP Automation for SAP Business One

EchoVera, a leading provider of accounts payable automation, has announced AP Automation for SAP Business One.

In today’s challenging labour market, companies are always looking for ways to optimize their back-office operations by reducing the amount of manual work that is involved in paper-based processes.

AP Automation for SAP Business One automates the entire accounts payable process for medium size companies. AI and Intelligent OCR software extracts and validates the vendor invoice data from emailed or mailed invoices through a centralized, cloud-based platform.

Once the invoice data has been extracted the invoice is made visible in a central dashboard. An automated approval workflow takes over for expense invoices, and PO invoices are matched to purchase orders and goods receipts. Once approved or matched the invoice is sent to SAP Business One for recording and payment. Both processes come complete with a time-stamped audit trail.

With its seamless integration EchoVera AP Automation for SAP Business One reduces the time and cost of complex integration development and the need for manual intervention.

“Accounts payable automation eliminates tedious manual tasks such as data entry, allowing finance administrators to focus on higher value tasks,” said Ralf Leitner, CEO of EchoVera, “and EchoVera's AP Automation solution integrates seamlessly with SAP Business One.”

For PO invoices, EchoVera’s AP Automation matches purchase orders and goods receipts to the incoming invoice in an automated workflow that eliminates having to manually match each document. If there is an exception, the invoice is flagged and a complete package with the invoice and PO is sent to an approver to reconcile and approve.

EchoVera AP Automation is highly configurable and easy to customize, avoiding costly coding and software workarounds that are experienced with more rigid automated systems.

Considerable time and money is saved by optimizing accounts payable processes. The system eliminates the need for manual data entry and reduces the risk of lost invoices and late payments.

Historically, EchoVera has a track record of processing supplier invoice and sales order data, with a dollar volume of $8 billion to date. Organizations worldwide rely on the firm to process and track vendor invoices, sales orders, purchase orders and goods receipts.

To find out more about AP Automation for SAP Business One, visit: https://echovera.ca/sap-business-one-ap-automation/

About EchoVera:

EchoVera Inc. provides Intelligent OCR Plus and Accounts Payable Automation for SAP Business One to organizations looking to reduce costs and increase the efficiency of their financial operations. EchoVera brings over 30 years experience to clients worldwide.

For more information about EchoVera: http://echovera.ca

