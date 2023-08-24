BluPeak Credit Union offers Nation Leading deposit rates up to 5.75% APY Certificates

Visit blupeak.com for more information about BluPeak

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BluPeak (blupeak.com), a trusted financial institution with a rich history of serving its diverse membership since 1936, proudly announces its latest certificate offerings designed to provide financial stability and growth opportunities.

BluPeak is pleased to present the 9 Month Certificate with an impressive Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 5.75%.

Additionally, members can benefit from the 12 Month Certificate, offering a competitive APY of 5.50%. These exceptional rates are a testament to BluPeak's commitment to helping its members achieve their financial goals.

With over $1.2 billion in assets, BluPeak has established itself as a reliable partner in financial well-being. Since its inception, BluPeak has empowered its nearly 60,000 members through an array of financial products and services, including checking and savings options, credit cards, loans, mortgages, and more.

"We take immense pride in serving our diverse membership base, and these certificate offers exemplify our dedication to delivering valuable opportunities for financial growth," said Matt Lyons, EVP Chief Operating Officer at BluPeak. "Our members can secure their financial future with these high-yield certificates, further reinforcing BluPeak's commitment to their financial wellness."

BluPeak invites prospective and existing members to explore these lucrative certificate options and discover the strength and soundness of the organization. With five conveniently located branches across California, nearly 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and round-the-clock online and mobile banking services, BluPeak ensures seamless access to accounts and services.

Membership at BluPeak is open to residents of Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Yolo counties in California. Additionally, those employed by the state of California, as well as California university employees and students, are eligible for membership. Formerly known as University & State Employees (USECU), the transition to the name BluPeak in 2022 signifies the institution's California heritage, inclusivity, and dedication to exceptional member relationships.

As a community leader, BluPeak proudly collaborates with local causes, events, and organizations that align with its values of health, wellness, and inclusiveness. For more information about the new certificate offers and BluPeak's commitment to its members and community, please visit Blupeak.com (https://www.blupeak.com/).



Must meet membership and account criteria. Mobile and data rates apply when using mobile banking. APY =Annual percentage Yield as of 8/18/2023. Minimum balance $1,000. Early withdrawal penalties apply. Rates, terms and conditions subject to change."

Insured by NCUA.