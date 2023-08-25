Submit Release
North Edmonton Tooth Fairy Day August 26, 2023 @ 10am-2pm Aponia Dental

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drs Brandon Wong, Michelle Chong-Gragasin and Jordan Poon are hosting a complimentary event on August 26, 2023, from 10am -2:00pm for an open house at Aponia Dental, a local North Edmonton Clinic. Just come in on Saturday so that we can introduce your little ones to our welcoming dental team. We will have arts and crafts for the children, and they could take a picture with the tooth fairy! Let us fill you with some coffee and some information on how to take care of your children's teeth.
Aponia Dental is a North Edmonton Dental clinic located @ 16751-91st Edmonton Alberta, T5Z2X4.
https://www.aponiadental.ca/get-know-our-practice

SOURCE Aponia Dental

For further information: Krista Lewis, Phone: 780 944 1999, Email via http://www.aponiadental.ca/contact-aponia-dental

