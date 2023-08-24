In the Western U.S., there’s more demand for water than there is supply, so cities with finite water supplies are finding creative new ways to stretch out the water they already have. For some, that means cleaning up sewage and putting it right back in the pipes that flow to homes and businesses.
You just read:
Water-short cities want to use every last drop – even if it used to be sewage
