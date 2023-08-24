FTC Releases Agenda for Funeral Rule Workshop

The Federal Trade Commission has released the agenda for Shopping for Funeral Services, an in-person Funeral Rule workshop on September 7, 2023.

The event will focus on a number of issues related to the Funeral Rule including the comments received in response to an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking the agency issued last November. In the ANPR, the FTC inquired about potential changes and updates to the Rule, including whether and how funeral providers should be required to provide pricing online.

The workshop will kick off with opening remarks by FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. The five panel discussions with representatives from consumer groups, industry, academia and regulators will explore the pros and cons of online price information, the general price list mandated by the rule, and new industry trends in the disposition of human remains.

The workshop is a hybrid event and will take place in person and online from 9:30 a.m. ET to 3:15 p.m. ET. More information on how to attend the event in person can be found on the event page. A link to view the event will be posted on the event page prior to the start of the event. Registration is not required. It will be webcast live on the FTC’s website. Follow the discussion using the hashtag #FuneralsFTC on Twitter.