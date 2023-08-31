Submit Release
Cupshe Celebrates National Beach Day with Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House Event Featuring Celebrity Guests

Amanza Smith at the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House Event (Photo Credit: Cupshe)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe celebrated National Beach Day with its Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 30th. The event, held at a luxurious beachside venue in Los Angeles, brought together celebrity guests and influencers including Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela and Nicole Young, and Selling the OC’s Polly Brindle, as well as other notable names in the industry.

The event showcased Cupshe's popular swim styles, including swimwear and coverups from its latest Cupshe x Vanessa Morgan and Cupshe x Stassie collections, along with Isle of Paradise beauty products. Attendees had the opportunity to explore Cupshe’s collections up close and experience firsthand the brand's commitment to quality, style, and empowerment. The day was filled with interactive beachside games and a permanent jewelry station, along with beverages and catering, making it a truly unforgettable experience for all.

With a commitment to providing high-quality swimwear and apparel that speaks to vibrant, fun, and fearless women since its establishment in 2015, Cupshe's mission of empowering women to feel and look their best took center stage during this exceptional event.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have celebrated National Beach Day with this exclusive event," said Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "At Cupshe, we believe in celebrating the spirit of self-confidence and embracing the joy of life, and this event perfectly embodied that philosophy. With the presence of our esteemed guests, we were excited to showcase our dedication to empowering women and providing them with fashion choices that resonate with their individuality."

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com.

