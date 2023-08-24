NRS Offers Free Delivery for Retailers Using E-Commerce Program

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS PAY credit card processing for independent retailers, announced today it will offer free unlimited delivery for retailers participating in the NRS e-commerce program when their customers shop online.

Delivery services for retailers are facilitated through partnerships with DoorDash, Uber, Point Pickup, and Relay. NRS has integrated these partners into the NRS store website and the BR club shopping app. Customers pay an app delivery fee and a service fee for delivery convenience.

"We're pleased to provide this value-added service to our retail partners and their customers," said Elie Y. Katz, National Retail Solutions (NRS) CEO. "Delivery, at no additional cost per order to our retailers, is just another way we are helping them succeed amidst a plethora of big box online competitors."

The NRS e-commerce program allows retailers to have their own branded website and be featured on the BR Club app. With the addition of delivery through NRS partners, retailers can now provide a frictionless omnichannel experience.

"E-commerce continues to gain market share across retail verticals. Our program helps our customers capitalize on this shift," said Ari Korman, SVP, E-Commerce at National Retail Solutions (NRS). "We look forward to bringing even more capabilities to our offerings and helping retailers thrive in an increasingly digital world."

NRS delivery service is effective immediately for current and new NRS E-commerce program participants.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS PAY credit card processing for small and mid-size independent retailers, with over 25,000 active terminals nationwide.

For more information, visit nrsplus.com