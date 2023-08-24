Latest News: Dress as Your Favorite Literary Figure, Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and More During Live at the Library in September

Dress as Your Favorite Literary Figure, Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and More During Live at the Library in September

Conversations with Icelandic Prime Minister, Journalists Bill Moyers and Judy Woodruff

During Live at the Library in September, visitors are invited to attend an event to kick off the upcoming C-SPAN series “Books that Shaped America” on Sept. 7. Plus, dress as your favorite literary figure for a special Literary Costume Ball on Sept. 14. Visitors are invited to begin celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Library with special music and dance events in September.

On Thursday evenings, the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building and all exhibitions are open for extended hours from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy happy hour drinks and snacks available for purchase in the Great Hall overlooking the Capitol and the Library’s beautiful architecture while visiting the Library’s exhibits, collections and programs.

Visitors also are now invited to Experience the Main Reading Room during Live at the Library. Usually reserved for researchers, visitors can now walk inside and see one of Washington’s most beautiful spaces. Please note that due to strong interest and limited capacity, those with timed-entry passes are not guaranteed access.

Free timed-entry passes or an event registration are required to enter the Thomas Jefferson Building. Visit loc.gov/visit to reserve your pass for Live at the Library.

Programming Highlights for September

Sept. 7: Join a discussion with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and author Douglas Brinkley to kick off the new C-SPAN series Books that Shaped America at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium. The event will be shared on C-SPAN platforms. C-SPAN and the Library have announced the joint 10-part series for fall 2023 that will air live Monday evenings on C-SPAN and will explore the impact of 10 featured books that provoked thought, were best sellers and led to significant cultural and policy changes in America. Reserve timed-entry passes.

Sept. 7: Kent State – Recreating History with Comics Award-winning artist and author Derf Backderf, creator of the popular comic strip “The City,” discusses his latest graphic novel, “Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio” at 6 p.m. in Room 119 of the Thomas Jefferson Building. Reserve timed-entry passes.

Sept. 14: Come dressed as your favorite literary figure at the Literary Costume Ball from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Great Hall. A DJ dance set, themed food and cocktails, a curated display of Library collection items, photo opportunities in the Library stacks and caricature artists will make for a special evening before the crowning of the “best dressed” literary figure.

Please note – tickets are required for this event. The public can request up to four (4) tickets via the free ticket lottery from noon on Thursday, Aug. 24 through noon on Thursday, Aug 31. Selected guests will receive an e-mail notifying them that they have secured tickets to the event on Friday, Sept. 1. A very limited number of tickets will be offered at the door the day of the event, but we cannot guarantee entry to this program for walk-ups without a confirmed ticket.

Sept. 21: A Conversation with Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland and Ragnar Jónasson at 5 p.m. in the Members Room (Room 162) of the Thomas Jefferson Building. The prime minister visits the Library to discuss her new thriller, “Reykjavík,” with co-author Ragnar Jónasson. Reserve timed-entry passes.

Sept. 21: Alejandro Brittes Quartet, Masters of Chamamé Homegrown Concert Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Library with music from Brazil and Argentina performed by the Alejandro Brittes Quartet in the Coolidge Auditorium at 7 p.m. Reserve timed-entry passes.

Sept. 28: Continue the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a Danzón Class with Corazón Folklórico at 6 p.m. in the Great Hall. Danzón – accessible to all skill levels and ages – has recently seen a resurgence as a popular dance form with younger generations in Mexico. Reserve timed-entry passes.

Sept. 28: A Conversation with Bill Moyers and Judy Woodruff at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium. Veteran journalists Bill Moyers and Judy Woodruff, chair of the executive advisory council of the American Archive of Public Broadcasting , will be at the Library of Congress for a conversation and screening to mark the induction of five decades of Moyers’ programs in the archive. Register for tickets.

Exhibitions On View

View the display “Creating the U.S.: The U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights” through Oct. 4. America’s search for a plan of national government was a slow, difficult process. View key documents from the Library’s collections that represent the late 18th-century process of crafting the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Explore Library exhibitions during Live at the Library. The Library’s exhibition, “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America,” explores the history of voluntary associations that reveal the aspirations of Americans as “a nation of joiners,” while also acknowledging these groups have sometimes reflected society’s exclusions, discriminations and divisions. The exhibit is on display in the South Gallery of the Thomas Jefferson Building.

“Not an Ostrich: And Other Images from America’s Library” represents a sampling of the more than 15 million photographs held by the Library, ranging from the early days of photography to today. Take a look at the “first selfie,” which is thought to be the world’s oldest known photographic self-portrait, and see important pictures of Harriet Tubman, the Wright brothers and more.

Find the latest event details at loc.gov/live, and subscribe to the Library’s Upcoming Events email list. Future events will be announced on a monthly basis.

Live at the Library is part of a broader effort to reimagine the visitor experience at the Library of Congress that invites visitors to enjoy the Library and its collections in new formats during extended evening hours on Thursday night. The series regularly features special conversations, music, performances, films and workshops that showcase the broad range of holdings at the national library.

