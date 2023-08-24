Medical Aesthetics Returning to the True of Medicine - The 5th Anniversary Celebration of MOYOM BIOTECH (APHRANEL)
EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 18, 2023, the 5th Anniversary Celebration of Shanghai MOYOM Bio kicked off with a unique activity. Invited representatives of the medical aesthetics industry held a wonderful discussion and joint oath from the perspective of "Practitioners of returning medical aesthetics to the true of medicine". This is not only a ceremony, but a true expression of themselves, to express everyone's love and protection of the medical aesthetics industry.
Firstly, Shanghai MOYOM is the practitioner who adhere to the long-term development in the medical aesthetics industry.
Different from other anniversary celebrations, Shanghai MOYOM’s 5th anniversary celebration on August 18, 2023 was more like a collision of ideas and a call of value return in the medical aesthetics industry.
Mr. Lin Guangming, the founder of Shanghai MOYOM Bio, a leading member of China's bio-chemical industry, knows well that there is still a big gap between China's biological materials and other countries. He believes that the direction of MOYOM's unremitting efforts is to for independent innovation, high-quality products, service for circle consumer groups, and is to become the core representative of the "Made by China in Wisdom" in the field of medical aesthetics industry.
In his speech at the 5th anniversary celebration, Mr. Lin Guangming said with emotion, “Shanghai MOYOM Bio will continue to uphold the principle of returning medical aesthetics to the true of medicine, develop more safe and effective products applicable to beauty seekers, and let Made by China in Wisdom go further.”
Professor Qi Zuoliang, former president of the Plastic Surgery Hospital of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (the biggest plastic surgery hospital in China), the 7th Chairman of the Plastic Surgery Society of Chinese Medical Association, delivered a speech: “The Plastic Surgery Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences is the multi-center of clinical trials for Shanghai MOYOM's Class III filler, named as APHRANEL MagicCrystal Filler, No any complications have occurred in the cases done so far, the results are good, and the material is completely absorbed, all is very gratifying!”
Professor Qi also said that the philosophy upheld by Shanghai MOYOM lies not only in the uniqueness of the product itself, but also in the company's great attention to doctor training and education. As the theme of the celebration said, Shanghai MOYOM is committed to correctly guiding the direction, which is not only the pursuit of the company's own development, but also the responsibility for the healthy development of the entire medical aesthetics industry.
Mr. Wu Jian, president of the Industrial Venture Capital Branch of CAPA (Chinese Plastic and Aesthetic Association), believes that in the medical aesthetics industry, excellent enterprises not only need keen market insight, but also need continuous innovation and persistent pursuit of quality. "Shanghai MOYOM is not only a provider for products, but also a transmitter of trust. With a professional and pragmatic attitude, MOYOM has won the firm trust of doctors and partners."
Founded in 2018, Shanghai MOYOM Bio is a national innovative high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research and development, production, sales and consulting services of nano-medical biomaterials and absorbable Class III medical implant products. Successfully combined the patented CaHA microspheres with patented hydrogels to produce new tech filler and meso products with advantage of controllable degradation, for facial dynamic rejuvenation and skin health. The project originated from the "13th Five-Year Plan" National Science and Technology Major Projects.
Shanghai MOYOM Bio not only has strong professional ability and R&D strength, but also in the production, the company has GMP 10,000 purification workshop, to ensure the product are safe, effective with the high quality; and for the sales, the company is bringing better treatment and service to beauty seekers in more than 30 countries around the world.
Secondly, continuing to deepen, professional practitioners shall strive for excellence.
Shanghai MOYOM’s 5th Anniversary Celebration, it is a big gathering of people in the medical aesthetics industry and a big collision of ideas. During the special roundtable interview, with the theme of "Medical Aesthetics Returning to the True of Medicine", representatives from doctors and experts, association, scientific research, enterprises, investors, distributors and clinics group, had a professional and wonderful discussion and idea’s collision, which are the great blend of academic and thinking.
"Returning to the True of Medicine", how should we act?
Mr. Wu Jian, representative of CAPA, said, “the responsibility of Chinese Plastic and Aesthetic Association is to assist the government departments to strengthen the self-discipline of the industry, establish a standardized and orderly market, and promote the continuous improvement of Chinese plastic surgery technology and service level. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the development of the industry and issue guidance."
Professor Qi Zuoliang, representative of doctors and experts, said that Doctors are providers of medical aesthetics, "Return to the medical true nature" is also a return to the true nature of technology, so it is necessary to enhance and pay attention to the key role of doctor in the diagnosis and treatment; a return to the harmonious relationship between doctors and patients, and doctors should also constantly improve their own skills and aesthetic creativity.
Mr. Lin Gang, representative of clinics group: attach importance to the research and development of medical technology and the construction of medical team, return to rational consumption, do not fight on pricing, and return to sustainable market competition.
Lin Guangming, CEO of Shanghai MOYOM Bio, on behalf of the enterprise, said that starting from the pursuit of beauty, launching safe and effective products, the upstream also shall shoulder the heavy responsibility of market education.
Professor Xu Hong, representative of research and development, said that from the actual needs of beauty seekers, safety is the first priority, innovative technology shall be constantly developed.
Mr. Liu Yang, representative of the investor, said that “the key words of medical care include strictness, safety and effect. People invest in medical aesthetics industry because they think its market has huge potentiality. People choose Shanghai MOYOM Bio, first for innovative materials, and through long-term rigorous experimental and clinical testing; second, the founder has a medical background and medical thinking.”
Mr. Wang Xinwei, representative of distributors, “choose a partner with a sense of social responsibility and the same idea, to enhance the comprehensive service ability of distributors.”
The future development of the medical aesthetics industry has a long way to go. Only by strengthening management and striving to return to the “True of Medicine” is the way out. Shanghai MOYOM Bio is not only an enterprise, but also the practitioner and guardian of the clean environment of the medical aesthetics industry. Under such corporate culture and concept, its high-end brand “APHRANEL” and series products will be able to obtain superior reputation and achieve excellent performance in the market.
