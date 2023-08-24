Christmas Gala 2023: Benefiting Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach Program
Experience the magic of this Christmas Gala, a night of elegance, entertainment, and generosity, supporting Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach Program.
Through this Gala, we aim to raise half a million dollars for Phoenix Children's, providing shelter, resources, and vital medical support to homeless young people. We invite everyone to join us.”PHEONIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 365 Days of Grace is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Christmas Gala, a black-tie event dedicated to raising funds for the Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach (HYO) program. With a goal to raise a half million dollars, this Gala promises to be a night of elegance, entertainment, and boundless generosity. The event will occur on December 9, 2023, in the exquisite Grand Ballroom of the Arizona Grand Hotel and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Attendees can look forward to an enchanting evening filled with remarkable experiences and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of homeless youth.
The Christmas Gala will be stunning, where compassion and elegance intersect. Guests will partake in a culinary experience including delicately crafted hors d'oeuvres, sparkling champagne, and mouth-watering dishes that satisfy even the most discerning palates. The melodies of a string quartet will set the tone with Christmas music, creating an atmosphere brimming with warmth and camaraderie.
The Rockin' Wranglers, a Branson-style music and comedy group, will be the leading entertainment. They will infuse the night with their captivating performances, cover tunes, and comedy while creating an atmosphere brimming with warmth and camaraderie. The evening will also feature a silent auction, where attendees can bid on extraordinary items and experiences, with all proceeds going directly to support the Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach Program.
The primary highlight of the Christmas Gala is the Grand Prize Giveaway, offering attendees an outstanding chance to win a Tesla Model S. This state-of-the-art electric vehicle embodies innovation and sustainability. This automobile is the pinnacle of excellence with Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. The Tesla Model S grand prize will ignite excitement and anticipation among attendees.
The Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach Program is dedicated to providing essential support and resources to homeless children and youth in the Phoenix area. Through a range of services, including medical, shelter, counseling, and education, the program aims to break the cycle of homelessness and give these young individuals the tools they need to thrive. With the help of generous donations and community support, the program has made a tangible difference in the lives of countless homeless youth, offering them a chance at a brighter future.
"We are thrilled to host the Christmas Gala, a remarkable event that brings together the community to support the Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach program," said Vince Magana, Executive Director of 365 Days of Grace. "Through this Gala, we aim to raise a half million dollars for Phoenix Children's, providing shelter, resources, and vital medical support to homeless young people. We invite everyone to join us in this noble cause and make a lasting impact on the lives of these deserving children."
For more information about the Christmas Gala, including ticket purchases, sponsorship opportunities, and silent auction contributions, please visit www.365daysofgrace.org. To learn more about the Phoenix Children's Homeless Youth Outreach Program and the impact it makes, please visit the Phoenix Children's Meeting a Desperate Need blog.
About 365 Days of Grace:
365 Days of Grace is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness and supporting organizations that make a real difference in people's lives. Through various events and initiatives, 365 Days of Grace creates lasting change in the community and improves the lives of those in need.
About Phoenix Children's Foundation:
Phoenix Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering philanthropic support from individuals, families, organizations, and corporate partners committed to Phoenix Children's mission: to advance hope, healing, and the best health care for children and their families. One of the nation's leading pediatric health systems, Phoenix Children's, offers 170+ family-centered care programs fully or partially funded by philanthropy. There are many ways to give to Phoenix Children's Foundation to invest in children's health. Please visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org for more information.
Ryan Foresman
365 Days of Grace
+1 480-703-8984
info@365daysofgrace.org
Christmas Gala for Phoenix Children's