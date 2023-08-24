Suabix™ by Successful Human Factors™: First AI Solution to Optimize Usability Testing in Healthcare Product Design
Suabix™, the pioneering AI solution from Successful Human Factors™, is poised to seamlessly accelerate human factors standardization in MedTech product design
Successful Human Factors™, the leader in driving the optimization of human factors projects for the medical device industry, is delighted to introduce Suabix™ - a groundbreaking AI-infused solution poised to redefine human factors for medical device development. Suabix™ seamlessly integrates essential human factors practices right from the outset, marking a pivotal advancement in the industry.
Suabix™, currently in a patent-pending phase, stands as an artificial intelligence marvel born out of collaboration with AI experts. Its primary goal is to methodically embed human factors considerations into medical device and combination product design, transcending conventional boundaries and ushering in a new era of standardization.
The Suabix Story:
“In the medical device industry, human factors engineering is often an afterthought, leading to usability issues and regulatory challenges,” explained Dr. Katia Rojas, Founder and Principal Consultant at Successful Human Factors™. “Suabix changes the game by embedding human factors from the start, enabling companies to achieve excellence efficiently.”
Suabix™ was born from Dr. Rojas’ passion for elevating human factors in medical device projects. She observed and highlighted the industry's significant challenges and alarming rates of failure in regulatory human factors submissions. It was at this juncture that the concept of a solution took root - the birth of the meticulously crafted Successful Human Factors (SHF) 2.0 framework. This framework, a product of extensive research into industry best practices and critical success factors, showed great potential for advancing and standardizing human factors engineering within the MedTech sector.
However, despite its potential to catalyze progress, continued research has unveiled a seemingly gradual, albeit expected, rate of adoption. While certain elements of the framework's theoretical underpinnings indirectly find their way into industry practices, the comprehensive acceptance of the framework including its maturity tracking component, faces obstacles. Dr. Rojas attributes this challenge to the persistent issues within the industry, including regulatory stress, underdeveloped processes, and a noteworthy dearth of awareness and collaboration among crucial stakeholders.
Confronted with these roadblocks, Successful Human Factors joined forces with AI experts to bring Suabix™ to life. This innovative solution seamlessly integrates SHF 2.0 with AI capabilities, resulting in expedited path to much-needed maturity and standardization, an optimized, collaborative approach to human-centered medical device design, and significant cross-industry efficiencies.
Key Capabilities and Benefits:
“By combining the SHF 2.0 framework with AI, Suabix™ enhances the human factors process to drive effective and efficient device usability, user safety, and overall product development,” stated Dr. Rojas.
In a nutshell, Suabix™ delivers the following capabilities:
• Automated Usability Testing: Streamlining usability testing with real-time guidance, to enhance and speed product development quality.
• Intelligent Reporting: Providing comprehensive insights from human factors testing processes to facilitate improvements.
• Expert Guidance: Leveraging SHF 2.0 principles through an intuitive chatbot assistant for optimized project planning and execution.
• Seamless Integration: Effortlessly integrating Suabix™ into existing workflows to facilitate collaboration and efficiency.
Suabix™ benefits all stakeholders in medical device development, including manufacturers, startups, consultants, and regulatory experts. By standardizing processes, it enables faster time-to-market and improved human factors regulatory reviews, allowing you to focus on innovation.
Early Access:
Suabix™ is now accepting early access requests from select medical device manufacturers and human factors service providers. Selected participants receive a risk-free trial and personalized onboarding.
Suabix™ is the ultimate AI-enhanced usability ally for smoothly achieving human factors excellence in medical device design. “With Suabix, we aim to make quality human-centered design effortless and accessible to all MedTech stakeholders, translating into better patient outcomes,” concluded Dr. Rojas.
