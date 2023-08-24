Alchemco Forms Strategic Partnership with William Baker Company as Exclusive Manufacturer’s Representative
Alchemco proudly announces a partnership with William Baker Company, this exciting collaboration further solidify Alchemco's position in waterproofing industry.
We are thrilled to support our industry in a journey with William Baker Company. This marks a significant step in bringing our cutting-edge waterproofing solutions to the heart of the Indiana region.”HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemco, a global manufacturer prominent in innovative subsurface membrane waterproofing systems, proudly announces a strategic partnership with William Baker Company. Under this exciting collaboration, the William Baker Company will serve as an exclusive manufacturer’s representative for Alchemco, further solidifying Alchemco's position as a leader in the industry.
— Mario Baggio, CEO
The William Baker Company, distinguished as a premier independent manufacturer's representative within the commercial construction sector, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership. Operating as the "eyes and ears" in the Indiana territory, the company represents a select group of manufacturers while aspiring to amplify its representation in the future.
"We are thrilled to support our industry by expanding our journey alongside the William Baker Company," stated Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco. "Their commitment to nurturing customer-centric relationships and their standing as industry leaders perfectly align with our ethos of innovation and exceptional service. This partnership marks a significant step forward in bringing our cutting-edge waterproofing solutions to the heart of the Indiana region."
The William Baker Company's dedication to customer-friendly relationships resonates with Alchemco's values, emphasizing empowerment and ownership in each team member's role. The commitment to expedited responses, unparalleled support, and value-added services mirrors Alchemco's mission to enhance customer experiences.
"We are truly excited to join forces with Alchemco, a company that shares our passion for customer satisfaction and excellence," said Jim Baker, President of William Baker Company. "Through this partnership, we aim to elevate the industry standards while delivering unmatched value to our clients in Indiana."
Notably, the William Baker Company is recognized for its proactive approach to architectural specifications, a philosophy aligned with Alchemco's dedication to innovation. By fostering relationships with design professionals, building owners, and developers from project inception, the company ensures seamless execution while adding significant value to the entire construction process.
"As manufacturers' agents, we go beyond mediocrity; our extensive training on each product line we represent ensures top-tier service and expertise," emphasized Jim Baker. "We're not middlemen; we're catalysts of quality and innovation."
Alchemco's portfolio, which includes brands like TechCrete®, BridgeDECK®, CretePro®, DuraTite®, and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR®), has consistently demonstrated its groundbreaking prowess. The company's revolutionary bio-enzymatically modified waterproofing technology has earned awards, including the 'Most Innovative Product' awards at the World of Concrete Convention in 2020 and 2023.
This strategic partnership sets the stage for unparalleled innovation and customer satisfaction in the waterproofing domain. Alchemco and the William Baker Company are poised to reshape the industry landscape in the Indiana and Central Kentucky regions, embodying excellence and collaboration at its finest.
About Alchemco:
Alchemco is a globally recognized innovator in the [industry] sector, celebrated for its revolutionary subsurface membrane waterproofing systems and related products. Renowned brands like TechCrete®, BridgeDECK®, CretePro®, DuraTite®, and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR®) showcase Alchemco's commitment to excellence and innovation. For more information, visit www.alchemco.com
About William Baker Company:
The William Baker Company stands as a distinguished independent manufacturer's representative within the commercial construction industry. Operating as market visionaries, the company's commitment to exceptional service and proactive collaboration resonates with industry partners. For more information, visit www.wmbakerco.com
