Confronting AI's Wild West:CT Tech Leader, and UConn Professor Unite to Expose Ethical Risks on 'Tech Talk with VLink'

Weighing the risks and ethical dilemmas business face with the adoption of AI technology

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading Connecticut IT services company is forging an alliance with AI expert and UConn Professor, John Murphy, to illuminate the perilous ethical terrain surrounding AI and GPT for corporations and businesses across the state.

On August 31st, the spotlight will shine on University of Connecticut Professor, John Murphy, a trailblazing authority on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence, as he takes center stage on a special edition of the podcast "Tech Talk with VLink." Renowned for its featuring of elite Global Executives and visionary thought leaders, this episode zeroes in on the weighty risks and ethical dilemmas with the adoption of AI technology.

Voicing a call for vigilance, Prof. Murphy says “The US has chosen a Wild West Approach to implementing artificial intelligence, with no oversight and little regulation. The power of these capabilities should not be left to any one individual.”

Murphy's pioneering UConn Digital Ethics Class, introduced last January, serves as a powerful antidote to the very challenges under discussion. This fall, Murphy's journey will carry him to Belgium, where he will counsel government leaders on the prudent and ethical integration of AI.

Joining in the conversation is Hartford, CT Executive, Jim Goldschlager, from the Global Technology Consulting Firm, Slalom.

Steering the conversation is VLink’s Marketing Director, Tracy Gardner, who is poised to channel the collective insights of Prof. Murphy, Gardner, and Goldschlager into a compelling dialogue on the essentials of comprehending and steering the trajectory of AI.

This special episode of “Tech Talk with VLink” will air on August 31st and be available to listen to at www.vlinkinfo.com/podcast. The mini podcast is regularly featured on VLink’s official website, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other social media platforms.

VLink Inc., a global powerhouse in software engineering and IT staffing, stands as a beacon of innovation, serving Fortune-500, Large, and SMB clients with distinction. Recognized as a perennial Best Place to Work in CT by The Hartford Business Journal since 2012, VLink's reputation soared further with the coveted "Great Places to Work" Certification in India this March. For a deeper dive into the enlightening Tech Talk with VLink podcast, visit https://www.vlinkinfo.com/podcast/.

