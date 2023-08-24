15% of The Top 100 Websites Have Already Blocked GPTBot, New Study by Originality.AI Finds
Originality.AI analyzed the top 1000 websites in the world to identify which sites are already blocking GPTBotCOLLINGWOOD , ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 15% of the top 100 Websites have already blocked GPTBot, according to a new study by Originality.AI . The Top 6 Biggest Websites That are Currently Blocking GPTBot are:
- Amazon.com
- Quora.com
- NYTimes.com
- Shutterstock.com
- Wikihow.com
- CNN.com
Originality.AI identified the top 1000 most popular websites in the world. Each website’s robots.txt file was inspected to determine if it was blocking GPTBot. If the site was found to be blocking GPTBot, then Archive.org was used to verify when the website started blocking it.
9.2% of the Top 1000 Websites Have Blocked GPTBot in the First 2 Weeks: In the first 14 days since GPTBot documentation was launched almost 10% of the top 1000 websites in the world have chosen to block GPTBot
The First “Top 100” Website to Block GPTBot was Reuters.com on Aug 8, 2023: OpenAI launched GPTBot on August 7th and the next day Reuters.com had blocked it
Top 6 Websites That Blocked GPTBot Within The First 2 Weeks: Amazon.com, Quora.com, NYTimes.com, Shutterstock.com, Wikihow.com, CNN.com
The Most Popular Websites Are More Likely to Block GPTBot: 14.9% of the top 100 Websites Are Blocking GPTBot compared to 9.2% of the Top 1000 websites.
Websites Blocking GPTBot is Increasing at ~5% Per Week: GPTBot launched 14 days ago and the percentage of Top 1000 sites blocking it has been steadily increasing.
Complete Study: https://originality.ai/blog/study-websites-blocking-gptbot
