Kemp & Kemp Catering - Shortlisted as a FINALIST in the Guides for Brides Awards
Just wanted to say thank you for the service on the day. The food went down fantastically and it tasted great. Amy, the catering lead on the day and her team were brilliant.”STAFFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UK’s culinary gem, Kemp & Kemp Catering, co-founded by Karen and Richard, has once again garnered significant national acclaim. The company is thrilled to announce its esteemed position as a FINALIST in the coveted Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2023. This significant recognition shines a spotlight on Kemp & Kemp's consistent dedication to unparalleled service and culinary excellence in the catering domain.
"Being shortlisted as a FINALIST in the Guides for Brides Awards is a monumental testament to our team's commitment and passion. It’s an affirmation that our drive to innovate and exceed expectations is resonating on a national stage," expressed Karen.
Starting from humble roots in 2010, Karen and Richard’s vision has propelled Kemp & Kemp Catering from a local sensation to a nationally revered name in event catering. Their prowess isn't new to recognition; the company previously clinched the 'Wedding Caterer of The Year' title for an impressive six consecutive years (2014-2019) for the West Midlands in The National Wedding Industry Awards.
The duo's foray into the culinary world began with ‘The Local Tart Company,’ tickling the tastebuds of local farmers’ market patrons. "Having sold a remarkable 85,000 homemade savoury tarts, and after overwhelming appreciation from our loyal customers, the evolution to Kemp & Kemp Catering felt natural," Karen fondly recalls.
The essence of Kemp & Kemp Catering is its unwavering emphasis on quality and genuineness. Karen, an ardent culinary devotee, passionately believes in the charm of simplicity. Inspired by chefs who champion fresh ingredients, Kemp & Kemp’s dishes encapsulate authenticity, leaving guests enamoured for months post-feasting.
Karen shares her ethos, "The magic often lies in the basics—a sun-kissed tomato, rich olive oil, and the perfect sprinkle of salt. It’s this purity and authenticity we bring to every Kemp & Kemp plate. And, on rare days off, nothing beats a hearty gin & tonic alongside a riveting episode of 'MasterChef'."
The prestigious recognition from the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2023 reinforces Kemp & Kemp Catering’s stature as a luminary in the British catering sector. With renewed vigour, Karen, Richard, and the team are poised to scale even loftier culinary heights.
About Kemp & Kemp Catering
Incepted in 2010 by the visionary couple, Karen and Richard, Kemp & Kemp Catering transitioned from the beloved ‘The Local Tart Company’ to one of the UK’s top event caterers. Hailing from Staffordshire Kemp & Kemp Catering bring unparalleled food & outstanding service for every event they grace.
