Action Equipment & Scaffold Company takes flight in Salt Lake City, Utah
Action Equipment & Scaffold expands its reach with a new location in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Our ultimate goal is to provide exceptional service to our industry that meets their specific needs. By ensuring safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction in this new market.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah welcomes the arrival of Action Equipment & Scaffold Company, celebrating +70 years of scaffolding and access expertise, the company provides top-quality industrial equipment and scaffold solutions to meet the varied needs of the construction industry. With a firm commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Action Equipment & Scaffold aims to become the go-to provider in the region.
— Howard Schapira, Chairman
Action Equipment & Scaffold offers an extensive range of solutions, including scaffolding systems, frame and brace products, shoring, trash chutes, stair towers, swing stages and accessories that cater to projects of all sizes. Specializing in erecting and dismantling, rentals and sales, Action ensures flexibility and convenience for their clients. The comprehensive product lineup ensures that customers will find the perfect solutions to complete their projects efficiently and safely.
Safety and compliance are of paramount importance at Action. The team of highly skilled professionals place great emphasis on maintaining the highest industry standards, regularly inspecting, and servicing all equipment to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Action also offers regular competent person training courses amongst a suite of other certified safety training that are related. Compliance with local, state, and federal regulations is a top priority, ensuring that clients have the peace of mind necessary to focus on their projects.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Action Equipment & Scaffolding in Utah," said Howard Schapira, Chairman. "Our ultimate goal is to provide exceptional service to our industry peers, offering them top-notch equipment that meets their specific needs. By ensuring safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, we aim to establish ourselves in this new market.’
Salt Lake City, Action Equipment & Scaffolding is located at 465 W 900 N, Unit 1, North Salt Lake, UT 84054 and currently services Utah, Idaho, and Montana, while servicing the rest of the Southwest Region from the original Phoenix and Tucson branches. The company is staffed by industry leadership and experienced professionals who have been a staple in the scaffolding industry for half a century. Action is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, offering expert guidance and customized solutions tailored to each project's requirements.
Action is excited to work closely with Utah's vibrant construction and industrial community. The company is committed to contributing to local economic growth and aims to forge strong, long-lasting partnerships within the community.
For more information or to explore Action Equipment & Scaffolding's extensive product offerings, please visit www.actionscaffold.com or contact the company directly at 801-386-4347 or chrisc@actionscaffold.com.
