August 24, 2023

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with HSBC Holdings PLC and HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

HSBC Holdings PLC, London, United Kingdom and HSBC North America Holdings Inc., New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated September 29, 2017 (PDF)
Terminated August 18, 2023

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

