August 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with HSBC Holdings PLC and HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
HSBC Holdings PLC, London, United Kingdom and HSBC North America Holdings Inc., New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated September 29, 2017 (PDF)
Terminated August 18, 2023
