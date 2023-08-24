Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with HSBC Holdings PLC and HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

HSBC Holdings PLC, London, United Kingdom and HSBC North America Holdings Inc., New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated September 29, 2017 (PDF)

Terminated August 18, 2023

