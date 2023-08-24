MyWay Mobile Storage Supports the Special Olympics of Maryland’s Summer Olympic Games for the 15th consecutive year.

Submit Release
MyWay Mobile Storage Supports the Maryland Special Olympics

BALTIMORE , MD, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Olympics Maryland held their 53rd annual Summer Games on the campus of Towson University on June 23-25, 2023. The Summer Games took place at various locations throughout Towson University’s campus, as well as Kiwanis Wallas Park in Ellicott City, MD for their Softball competitions. Towson University has hosted the Summer Games for the past 43 years. MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore was a proud sponsor of the 2023 Special Olympics of Maryland’s Summer Olympics for the 15th consecutive year.

"The staff and employees at MyWay Mobile Storage have gone above and beyond the call of duty when Special Olympics Maryland has used their storage containers," said Steve Bennett, the Senior Director. "Our organization has counted on MyWay for dozens of events in an array of venues."

On Friday, the festivities began with Opening Ceremonies at the SECU arena at Towson, followed by a Block Party Celebration to kick off the weekend competition. The Summer Olympic Games included more than 1,200 Athletes, 425 Coaches, 250 Unified Partners and 600 Volunteers. The athletes participated in a variety of sports and events including Aquatics, Track & Field, Softball, Bocce and Olympic Celebration and Dance. Participation is up 45 percent from last year as athletes continue to return after the pandemic paused the games in 2020.

The mission of Special Olympics Maryland is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Supporting Special Olympics Maryland with storage containers is important to MyWay Mobile Storage. This year, MyWay Mobile Storage provided the SOMD staff with seven of their portable storage units for the staff to transfer all of their sporting equipment from their office in South Baltimore to the event locations at Towson University and Ellicott City.

"Our organization would recommend MyWay to any person, company or organization in need of moving and storage solutions," stated Bennett. "The services are outstanding and the products are top quality."

About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions. They provide quick and easy do-it-yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in climate-controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call (888) 336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.

