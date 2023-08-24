Clinically Tested and Verified Reduced Snoring Pillow from Switzerland Now Available in the United States
SnoreLessNow’s products incorporate the latest advancements in sleep scienceMT. AIRY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SnoreLessNow is now offering the only clinically tested and verified reduced snoring pillow on the market.
The Maryland-based company’s products, including the anti-snore memory foam pillow for snoring reduction and sleep positioning, are available through a partnership with leading Swiss manufacturer Oscimed SA.
The pillow is clinically proven to reduce snoring and improve breathing and its patented incline surface promotes side sleeping for smooth and uninterrupted breathing. The pillow is an alternative to anti-snoring mouthpieces, inhibits age-related increases in snoring and aids pregnant women struggling with snoring.
“When you sleep on your back, your throat’s muscles and tongue can fall backward due to gravity. This can make you snore,” explained SnoreLessNow CEO Ed Salazar. “Our pillow positions you on your side with a downward tilt. Your airway opens up and the tissues in your mouth are less likely to block your throat, so you snore less.”
“By positioning your head on its side with a forward tilt, it keeps your air passage clear, so you breathe better and snore less,” Salazar added.
SnoreLessNow’s professional sleep consultants are always researching the latest advancements in sleep science to help consumers achieve their best sleep. The company is dedicated to staying up to date on the latest findings and applying that knowledge to improve its products and services.
SnoreLessNow also offers an airflow clip nasal dilator for superior breathing and snoring reduction. The dilator is clinically proven to reduce snoring and improve breathing and is the number one nasal dilator in Switzerland.
Additionally, SnoreLessNow also offers a luxury foam ventilated “Silversafe” pillow for allergy defense and dust mite control. The hypoallergenic pillow uses silver fibers woven into the pillow to combat bacteria.
“Being well rested balances your emotions and enables you to be your best self,” Salazar said. “And since good sleep is uninterrupted, living snore-free with SnoreLessNow means better sleep for loved ones nearby as well.”
For more information about SnoreLessNow’s products or to make a purchase, visit www.snorelessnow.com. For a limited time, SnoreLessNow is offering 20 percent off all products.
About SnoreLessNow
Our small but powerful team, led by caring healthcare experts, is on a mission to solve snoring problems. Our founders know firsthand the struggles of snoring and restless sleep, and that drives us to make a real difference for those who suffer from these issues.
