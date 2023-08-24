Submit Release
Energy Community Secretariat and Ukrhydroenergo start cooperation for compensation from damages caused by Russia

On 23 August, the Energy Community Secretariat and Ukraine’s main hydropower generating company ‘Ukrhydroenergo’ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on coordination of legal actions against Russia for damages to the energy infrastructure.

Under the MoU, the Secretariat will provide Ukrhydroenergo with strategic and legal advice in obtaining compensation for damages caused by Russia’s military invasion. The company will also benefit from the support of the Secretariat’s Ukraine Legal Support Platform, especially created for Ukrainian public energy companies.

Ukrhydroenergo is the owner of major hydro power plants along the Dnieper and Dniester rivers, where the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station was also located before it was completely destroyed by Russian forces in June 2023.

Ihor Syrota, the CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, said the cooperation with the Secretariat will make it possible to hold the aggressor country accountable for the damage caused: “Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and to this day, the aggressor has not stopped launching missile strikes at Ukraine’s energy facilities, including hydropower facilities. Since last autumn, more than 50 missile strikes have been launched at our facilities.”

The Energy Community is an international organisation which brings together the European Union and its neighbours to create an integrated pan-European energy market. The Energy Community Secretariat is co-shared by the European Commission.

