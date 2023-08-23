UZBEKISTAN, August 23 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan-Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov held a meeting with representatives of the British delegation headed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain to Uzbekistan Timothy Smart.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norkulov, Deputy Minister Bobur Khodjaev, Deputy Secretary of State of Great Britain in Parliament – Minister of Export Lord Malcolm Offord, Director of Trade and Investment of the British Embassy in Uzbekistan Laurie Moorhead, Head of Global Business for Africa, America, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Emma Thomas.

During the conversation, issues of technical assistance to developing "green" energy in our country, increasing attention to small and medium-sized businesses, developing a training program for introducing new financial instruments, and expanding cooperation during regular training and seminars were discussed.

In particular, they exchanged views on the IPO of large state-owned enterprises and banks, the transformation and privatization of state assets, and British experience in this area.

At the end of the dialogue, the parties agreed to expand further and develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan