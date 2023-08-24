USDA, USTR Name New Agricultural Trade Advisors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced the appointment of 130 new private-sector representatives to serve on seven agricultural trade advisory committees that represent the diversity of U.S. agriculture. The new group of advisors will join the 70 existing committee members whose terms have not expired.

Complete rosters of the committees, including the 130 new appointees and 70 members already serving, are available at:

The newly appointed committee members will serve until August 2027 and the committees will be supplemented by additional appointments over the next four years. Individuals are encouraged to apply for committee membership at any time and applications will be reviewed periodically. More information about the committees and the application process is available at www.fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-advisory-committees.

