Remarks of Ambassador Richard L. Buangan

on the Occasion of the

247th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Your Excellency, Deputy Prime Minister Amarsaikhan, Ministers and Representatives of the Government of Mongolia, esteemed members of the Great State Khural, members of the diplomatic corps, friends and colleagues, my fellow Americans:

At long last, welcome to the National Day Reception of the United States Embassy. We gather today, not only to commemorate the 247th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America but to celebrate our two great democracies, the United States and Mongolia.

We gather today to not only pay tribute to this Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership that has only grown stronger in the past 36 years, but also to honor the bonds of friendship between the Mongolian and the American people.

This is indeed a celebration of our freedom.

To echo the words of your great and honored poet Purevdorj, “On the rays of the morning sun, on the two strings of a playing fiddle, on the ground where men breathe freely, independence – I shall proudly proclaim you.”

Our enduring friendship is not just based on our mutual democratic values and shared interests, it is forged with the unyielding determination of our two nations to be free, so we can all share in our common love for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Our friendship stands on the shoulders of our people, especially those who defend and keep our democracies strong: our soldiers and peacekeepers, our teachers and first responders, our human rights defenders and business leaders.

The United States will remain committed to ensuring that people-to-people exchanges remain the beating heart of our diplomatic relationship so our youth, our dreamers, inventors, and entrepreneurs can continue to inspire and learn from each other.

The United States will support Mongolia as it continues to tackle global challenges.

For the past 20 years, Mongolian peacekeepers have served in troubled parts of the world, bravely shouldering personal risk in the name of peace. These heroes deserve our support, our gratitude, and our appreciation.

We welcome Mongolia’s expertise and leadership in our fight against climate change, deforestation, and desertification.

We admire the contributions that Mongolia has made towards dialogue and maintaining peace and security in northeast Asia.

Make no mistake, we still firmly believe Mongolia remains a shining oasis of democracy and a model for others in the Indo-Pacific.

To that end, we are committed to supporting the Mongolian people as they build a strong, democratic, and prosperous country today, so the Mongolia of tomorrow will be worthy of the dreams of its children.

The journey is not easy. But we will walk it with you.

To our friends in the diplomatic corps and international organizations, all of you have helped Mongolia through its democratic journey by empowering and enabling Mongolians to achieve success and prosperity on their own.

The United States Embassy is proud to work with you on many of these endeavors, supporting the Mongolian people building a nation that their children will be proud of.

May the words of the poet Purevdorj, the words that proclaim Mongolia’s independence, continue to inspire us all to believe and hope in the power and potential of this great and magnificent country.

As we hear in the words that Mongolians young and old sing every day, “The brilliant people of the brave Mongolia have gained freedom and happiness – the key to delight and the path to success. Long live our glorious country.”

Long live Mongolia indeed.

Thank you very much, God bless Mongolia, God bless the United States of America, and happy belated Independence Day.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 24 August, 2023 | Topics: Ambassador, News, Press Releases