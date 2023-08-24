Durham School Services Bus Driver, David Leak, Awarded Inspirational Educator Award for Dedication to Students
Becomes First Durham Bus Driver to Receive Distinguished Award
I love interacting with my students, and I hope that I can be a positive influence in their life and help lead them to a better education. It is one of the most rewarding professions I’ve had.”CASA GRANDE, AZ, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, is pleased to announce that bus driver David Leak from its Casa Grande, AZ location, was awarded the Congressman Juan Ciscomani American Dream Inspirational Educator Award. The award is given annually by DSS’ partner Casa Grande Union High School District to recognize the district’s support staff, teachers, and administrators for their dedication and being an inspiration to their students and the community. David is the first Durham bus driver in the district to receive this award.
— David Leak, Bus Driver, Durham School Services
David joined Durham as a bus driver in 2016. Prior to working at Durham, David had retired from working at a manufacturing company for 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoys dining with his wife of 40+ years Jeanine, as well as gardening and being a handyman around their house.
“I feel very humbled that my fellow team members nominated me for this award and even more surprised and appreciative that I won,” said David Leak. “After retiring, I felt the need to keep myself active and that eventually led me to becoming a school bus driver. It is one of the most rewarding professions I’ve had. My dad was also a school bus driver, so this feels even more special. I love interacting with my students, and I hope that I can be a positive influence in their life and help lead them to a better education.”
“We are proud to have one of our very own recognized for their dedicated efforts to the community and students,” said General Manager Jimmy Chavez. “David is a model bus driver. He comes to work on time every day, has a refreshingly positive attitude, and an unmatched sense of responsibility. He loves his job and sees it as his duty to get these kids to school safely so that they can build a bright future for themselves. The team and I are very proud of him and will continue to support each other and the community to ensure we get our students to school safely this school year as well.”
About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.
