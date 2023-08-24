Empowering Wellness: Dr. Akoury Explores Natural Strategies for Managing H. pylori

Did you know that a silent invader, H. pylori, might be responsible for your abdominal discomfort, nausea, and unexplained weight loss? Surprisingly, over half the population could harbor this bacteria without even realizing it.

Dr. Dalal Akoury: over 40+ years of expertise, devoted to your best health and holistic wellness! With an unwavering passion for integrative medicine, she continues to empower and inspire individuals on the journey to optimal health and vitality.

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Exploring Holistic Strategies to Complement Conventional Treatment

The highest ideal of cure is the speedy, gentle, and enduring restoration of health by the most trustworthy and least harmful way.”
— Samuel Hahnemann, Founder of Homeopathy
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stomach bacteria H. pylori (Helicobacter pylori) has long been associated with gastrointestinal discomfort, including the development of duodenal and peptic ulcers. Dr. Dalal Akoury, a prominent figure in holistic healthcare, sheds light on this common bacteria and offers insights into natural and holistic approaches that can complement conventional treatment.

H. pylori often goes unnoticed, with over half of the population unknowingly carrying the bacteria without developing symptoms or diseases. However, for those affected, symptoms can range from burning abdominal pain and bloating to nausea, loss of appetite, excessive burping, and unexplained weight loss. In more severe cases, H. pylori has been linked to stomach cancer.

The primary conventional treatment, known as "triple therapy," involves a combination of antibiotics and an acid-reducing drug. However, Dr. Akoury emphasizes that antibiotic treatment can lead to antibiotic resistance, yeast infections, and imbalances in gut bacteria, which underscores the importance of exploring natural and holistic alternatives alongside professional medical guidance.

Probiotics*, for instance, play a pivotal role in maintaining a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria in the gut. Studies show that probiotics enhance the effectiveness of H. pylori treatment and reduce the risk of yeast overgrowth during antibiotic use.

Another natural addition to treatment is honey*, known for its antibacterial properties and antioxidant-rich content. It's essential to consume honey in moderation due to its high sugar content.

Phototherapy* is another avenue to consider. Research indicates that H. pylori bacteria are sensitive to ultraviolet light, and phototherapy has shown promise in reducing bacterial numbers in the stomach. While it's not a standalone solution, it can be particularly effective for individuals unable to tolerate antibiotics.

A range of other options, including licorice, broccoli sprouts, lemongrass oil, olive oil, and aloe vera, hold potential for supporting H. pylori management*.

Dr. Akoury emphasizes that this information serves as informational guidance, not medical consultation. Proper management of H. pylori is crucial due to its potential severity. Individuals are strongly advised to consult healthcare professionals before making any decisions regarding treatment.

As an advocate for holistic healthcare, Dr. Akoury hopes to empower individuals with knowledge that complements their wellness journey. For more information and expert insights, Dr. Akoury's expertise shines as a guiding light.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Shannon Head
Social Media Manager
shannon@awaremed.net

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making decisions about your health and treatment options.

*Alongside Dr. Akoury's personal knowledge and experience, the following sources were used in writing this article:
https://www.healthline.com/health/digestive-health/h-pylori-natural-treatment#natural-treatments
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322627

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Empowering Wellness: Dr. Akoury Explores Natural Strategies for Managing H. pylori

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

More From This Author
Empowering Wellness: Dr. Akoury Explores Natural Strategies for Managing H. pylori
Breakthrough In Cancer Management: Dr. Akoury Unveils The Game-Changing Potential Of High-Dose Vitamin C
Empowering Scholarly Success: Dr. Akoury Educates On Natural Solutions to Beat Back-to-School Jitters
View All Stories From This Author