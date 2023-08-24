Groundswell & CrossVue Partner to lead one of Workday's Earliest Federal Implementations
Workday is the gold standard of HCM globally, and we're thrilled to be among the first leading this work in the federal sector.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundswell & CrossVue have recently been entrusted to lead one of the earliest implementations of Workday for a prominent U.S. federal agency with an international mandate.
— George Batsakis, Groundswell CEO
This initiative emphasizes the federal government's push towards modernizing Human Capital Management (HCM) capabilities. Teaming up with CrossVue, Groundswell stands among the eight approved Workday implementation partners for the federal sector.
Workday boasts a 95% customer satisfaction rate, achieved by maintaining a limited partner ecosystem of only 33 approved system integrators in North America, with just eight certified for federal projects.
George Batsakis, Groundswell CEO, remarked, "HCM can be a true enabler for agency missions. Workday is the gold standard of HCM globally, and we're thrilled to be among the first leading this work in the federal sector."
Groundswell and CrossVue's strategic partnership provides federal agencies with world-class certified talent, a "can-do" partnership attitude, the attentive service they deserve, and cost-effectiveness unburdened by corporate overhead.
Jill Jones, CrossVue CEO, shared, "CrossVue is thrilled to join hands with Groundswell, channeling the dynamic features of Workday to the federal space. Our rich history in rolling out Workday solutions speaks volumes towards our dedication to quality, and we're ready to apply that expertise to the HCM needs of federal entities."
This groundbreaking project sets the stage for several other federal agencies looking to modernize their HR functionality. With Workday being implemented in the federal space, these agencies can observe the process, deploy lessons learned, and benefit from the innovative human capital management solutions provided by Groundswell and CrossVue.
