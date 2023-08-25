Wreckless Strangers Debut Bluesy Women’s Empowerment Single "Fast Girls"
Bay Area's Beloved Band Challenges Stereotypes with Infectious AnthemSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where appearances often deceive, Wreckless Strangers, the soulful ensemble renowned for their genre-blending mastery, are shattering stereotypes with their new single "Fast Girls." This track celebrates the Bay Area blues tradition from Butterfield to Bonnie to Boz to the Dead and cements Wreckless Strangers as a link in that storied musical legacy. With an irresistible roadhouse blues melody, “Fast Girls” not only beckons listeners to the dance floor but also challenges preconceptions about women's strength and capabilities.
Spinning a tale of empowerment and defiance, “Fast Girls” depicts a captivating protagonist who struts into a bar, leaving a trail of jaws dropped and pockets lighter. Amber Morris, lead vocalist of Wreckless Strangers, penned the song and, along with the band, collaborated with Grammy-winning producer Dave Way to bring this tune to life. Morris recalls, "The title 'Fast Girls' popped out one night...It sparked an idea immediately, the imagery, lyrics, and melody just flew out of me...I brought the tune to our next Wreckless rehearsal and Joshua immediately caught on, grabbed his bass and started calling out changes as Austin, David and Rob jumped in, Mick started playing a train beat and “Fast Girls” was born! This song literally wrote herself!”
Stream “Fast Girls” Here: https://ffm.to/fastgirls
About Wreckless Strangers
Hailing from the Bay Area, Wreckless Strangers is a tight-knit collective of six talented musicians whose journey began in 2016 as an informal jam session. Fast forward seven years, and the band has released three original albums and performed countless captivating shows. Wreckless Strangers masterfully blend blues, R&B, Americana, and good old fashioned rock ‘n’ roll to craft a distinctive sound that strikes a perfect balance between unique, familiar and just plain fun. The band features Amber Morris (Premier Bay Area vocalist and voice coach – members of Journey, Eric Martin Band) on vocals; David Noble (Poor Man's Whiskey, Pardon The Interruption) on lead guitar, vocals; Joshua Zucker (The Jones Gang, Rowan Brothers) on bass; Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Fabulous Thunderbirds) on keys, vocals; Mick Hellman (The Go To Hell Man Band) on drums, vocals; and Rob Anderson (repeat world champion cyclist) on guitar. Their upcoming EP, Orange Sky Dream, was produced by 4x GRAMMY award winning engineer/producer Dave Way (Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tracy Chapman, Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow).
