PM SOGAVARE: MSG MUST REMAIN RELEVANT

The Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) must pursue Melanesian solutions to remain relevant in addressing today’s realities.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare raised this while presenting Solomon Islands National Statement during the 22nd MSG Leaders open plenary session in Port Vila, Vanuatu this week.

Keeping his statement within this year’s theme ‘MSG, being relevant and influential’, Prime Minister Sogavare reminds MSG Leaders of the importance of uplifting the Pacific-Way of tok-stori, unity and solidarity in the current fluidity of political geopolitics.

“…We must strengthen our trade, facilitate movement of people, have Melanesian solutions to address today’s realities.”

He further articulated, the world has changed drastically today than 35 years ago when the sub-region was born.

He explained, the sub-region is confronted by a run-away climate change, recovering from a global health pandemic, conflict, civil unrest and geopolitics.

However, Prime Minister Sogavare is optimistic, “with our (MSG) Summit’s forward-looking agenda, there is an opportunity to invoke the ‘umi tugeda’ spirit in confronting today’s realities”.

Managing the fast-changing international system, Prime Minister Sogavare is pleased that MSG is united in advocating for peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and cooperation over confrontation.

PM also spoke on matters relating to decolonization.

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister encourage MSG to collectively condemn the transboundary and intergenerational threat on our people, economies and future.

PM Sogavare delivered a strong statement against Japan’s decision to release nuclear treated water into our ocean which has an impact on our people, ocean, economy and livelihood. This is done in respect for MSG process.

He also congratulate Vanuatu for successfully hosting the 7th Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival (MACFEST) a month ago.

Solomon Islands looks forward to welcoming MSG contingents in Honiara in two-months’ time for the Pacific Games, said the Prime Minister who is also the Minister responsible for the Pacific Games.

The MSG declaration is expected later this evening.

MSG leaders taking up positions at the Welcome ceremony

PM presenting Solomon Islands statement during plenary

PM unveils Solomon Islands carving at the MSG Secretariat.

Vanuatu PM and MSG Chair Hon.Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau welcoming Prime Minister Sogavare during the MSG official opening

