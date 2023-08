IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: SIG SCHOLARSHIP 2024

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SERVES TO FORMALLY INFORM ALL INTERESTED AND ELIGIBLE PUBLIC OFFICERS WHO WISH TO APPLY FOR SIG SCHOLARSHIP 2024, TO DO SO BEFORE 26TH SEPTEMBER 2023.

THE FOLLOWING CONSIDERATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS ARE IMPORTANT;

ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE SBMITTED ONLINE THROUGH SITESA WEBSITE: sitesa.gov.sb

ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE ENDORSED BY EACH MINISTRY TRAINING COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN OR PERMANENT SECRETARY

OTHER REQUIREMENTS AND ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA WILL BE CONSIDERED AS PER PUBLIC SERVICE TRAINING POLICY

FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, KINDLY CONTACT SITESA OFFICE, ALSO AVAILABLE ON THEIR WEBSITE.

THANK YOU.

KEVIN HA’AUTE

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT/ TRAINING

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SERVICE