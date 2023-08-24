U.S. CONSUL GENERAL KARACHI CONRAD TRIBBLE PAYS RESPECTS TO QUAID-E-AZAM

Karachi, August 24, 2023: U.S. Consul General Karachi Conrad Tribble visited the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan. Consul General Tribble laid a floral wreath at the Mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the people of the United States.

Consul General Tribble stated, “It is a great honor to be here at the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay my respects and commemorate the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. My visit today reaffirms the importance of the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan. I am also reminded of Jinnah’s vision of a unified, democratic Pakistan, one in which equality, social justice, and economic opportunity prevail, something both our nations hold dear and continue to perfect through our many areas of cooperation.”

Following the wreath laying, Consul General Tribble visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Quaid-e-Azam’s sister. He then visited the adjoining museum to better understand the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and see artifacts connected to his life. Consul General Tribble remarked, “I am here to reinforce the U.S. government’s commitment to further strengthen our economic ties, explore ways to broaden our bilateral trade, boost investment, and help create conditions for expanded inclusive entrepreneurship and educational opportunities.”

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 24 August, 2023 | Topics: Karachi, News, Press Releases | Tags: Karachi, Karachi Update