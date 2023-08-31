Protest culture goes political in new thriller from award-winning author Campbell Jefferys
Balaclava foresees a future in Germany where protest groups take controlHAMBURG, GERMANY, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate change. Water shortages. Economic inequality. Limited opportunity. Politicians who only care about the 1%. People are angry and the world is on edge. Millions are ready to fight for the change they want. All they need is a leader.
Balaclava, the new thriller from award-winning Australian writer Campbell Jefferys, goes inside the protest scene like no other book ever has. It foresees a time when the youth in Germany rise against an oppressive society. The best hope they see for the future is to follow the charismatic young politician Vilem Kollar on his quest to take control of the country – at any cost.
Balaclava is now available via the global distribution platforms Amazon and Ingram. View on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Balaclava-Campbell-Jefferys/dp/B0CGTTRZY1/
It is also available as an e-book for Amazon Kindle. The German translation (print and e-book) will be released in April next year.
Set in Germany and Europe at a time of significant unrest and with an uncertain future, Balaclava is the first book in a trilogy that will track the rise to power of Vilem Kollar and the devastating consequences that follow.
The author of seven novels and a non-fiction collection of travel stories, Campbell Jefferys has twice won the Fiction category of the Next Generation Indie Book Awards. One of his short stories, Mikelis, was made into a short film starring James Cosmo. He is also a content creator for some of the world’s leading brands and has written for newspapers and magazines around the world.
For more information and to request a review copy, please email Rippple Media on wave@rippplemedia.com. Campbell Jefferys, a resident of Hamburg, is available for interviews, appearances, readings, talks and events.
Cam Jefferys
Rippple Media
+49 176 66825240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook