MetaWorks Awarded Contract to Develop Web3 Music IP Management Platform and Mobile App

Total Contract Value is Estimated at Between $1 and $3 Million; Including a 7% Equity Stake in the Project

Fairfield, CA., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns, operates and develops platforms in the entertainment & technology space, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract to develop a Web3 Music IP management platform and Mobile App with a total contract value estimated at this point to be anywhere from $1 to $3 Million including a 7% equity stake in the project.

MetaWorks Platforms President Scott Gallagher commented on the signing, “We’re thrilled to have been selected for this exciting project that we have spent more than a year working on. We believe this new platform and app will vastly improve the ability of creators to protect and share unique IP, initially in the music industry and potentially in a number of different industries going forward. While we are limited in what we can say about the project pre-launch, I can say that this project is one of the best, and clearest use cases of Blockchain and Web3 technology I have seen. The founders of this project have developed a very creative way to solve a very specific problem utilizing Web3 technology that we feel has massive potential. We look forward to releasing expanded information regarding the project once the app is released for beta testing later this fall.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that owns, operates and develops blockchain based platforms in the entertainment technology space that empower Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize content for their communities, empowering their transition to Web3. Any and all claims or representations regarding contract value mentioned in this press release are only estimates made on this day based on current information and are subject to change. MetaWorks management will seek to provide further financial information about this contract as it progresses and the mobile app is released.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatforms.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov.

