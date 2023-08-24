Stearamide Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 1.16 Billion by 2032, Reports Prismane Consulting
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent study conducted by Prismane Consulting, the Stearamide market is projected to cross USD 1.16 billion by the year 2032. This market study describes the global Stearamide market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The Stearamide report describes the global Stearamide market, with focus on the country, applications, and other end-use scenarios. The major applications included in the study are Plastic Processing, Rubber Processing, Adhesives & Tapes, Metallurgy, Printing Inks and Others. Stearamide Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.
Stearamide, a type of fatty amide derived from the reaction of fatty acids and amines, has emerged as a key lubricant within the plastic and rubber processing industry. Major fatty amides include oleamide, erucamide, stearamide, and behenamide. According to Prismane Consulting estimates, the global fatty amide market is estimated to be over 1,000 kilo tons in 2022. Among these, erucamide holds major market share, followed by other fatty amides such as stearamide and oleamide. This fatty amides, finds primary applications as lubricants in polymer processing, printing inks, and adhesives. Additionally, they also have used in diverse sectors such as metallurgy and the petroleum industry.
In terms of global consumption of stearamide, China and Europe collectively account over 50% of global demand, driven by its commendable attributes as an eco-friendly lubricant in various applications. As a result, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift towards sustainable alternatives. The push for greener solutions gains further impetus from regulations such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) framework, aimed at curbing the use of environmentally harmful substances.
As concerns regarding the environmental impact of PFAS and silicone lubricants continue to grow, the significance of stearamide becomes even more prominent. The increasing imposition of regulations on PFAS substances in different regions, alongside commitments from major brands to adopt safer alternatives, underlines the pivotal role that stearamide is set to play.
According to Prismane Consulting, the stearamide market is poised to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.9% between 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region, notably China and ASEAN countries are projected to drive the demand in the coming years. As of 2022, North America and Europe contribute 16% and 26% respectively to the global stearamide consumption.
The major drivers for Stearamide include environmentally friendly; however, the shelf life and inter-product substitution by other natural based lubricants contradicts its cost-based competitiveness and thus restricts the market growth. There are new opportunities for growth in the food applications owing to global trend of environmentalism and regulations on limiting fluoropolymer and silicone-based lubricants.
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
• Demand Analysis
• Demand Composition, by Applications
• Capacity
• Sales & Revenue
• Pricing Analysis
• Market Dynamics
Key Questions Answered
The Global Stearamide Market study answers the following key questions:
• How big is the Stearamide Market?
• How is the demand for Stearamide evolving?
• What will the Stearamide Market size be in 2032 and at what rate will it grow?
• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
• What opportunities and target markets exist for Stearamide Market
To know more about Oleochemicals and Stearamide visit www.prismaneconsulting.com or write to us at info@prismaneconsulting.com
