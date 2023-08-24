MetaTdex and DIFC Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Dubai’s AI+Web 3.0 Hub
DUBAI, UAE, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaTdex and Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) have recently inked a significant strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a globally leading AI and Web 3.0 hub in Dubai. This move signals DIFC's further consolidation as a key financial services center in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
The signing of the MoU provides robust on-the-ground support for MetaTdex Group's efforts in building a global high-quality Web 3 industrial cluster and decentralized ecosystem. Simultaneously, with increasing collaboration from regional sovereign funds, MetaTdex aims to spur the growth of the Web 3 industry and nurture the next generation of unicorn enterprises. This strategic partnership has been seamlessly organized, orchestrated, and executed by NH Management, underscoring their pivotal role in this achievement while maintaining the unblemished partnership between MetaTdex and DIFC.
According to DIFC Innovation Center CEO, Mohammad Alblooshi, it is expected that by 2028, the newly established "Dubai AI+Web 3.0 Hub" will attract over $300 million in funding, 500 global tech companies, and create approximately 3,000 jobs. In the long term, the United Arab Emirates anticipates an economic growth of about 103 billion dirhams through AI by 2035, contributing 14% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
DIFC serves as a significant hub for global financial services and asset management institutions. Its unique geographical position and high-quality infrastructure offer MetaTdex a robust platform for connecting Eastern and Western financial markets. Beyond London and New York, DIFC acts as a bridge linking Eastern financial centers like Hong Kong and Tokyo.In the face of deepening collaborations and escalating participation from regional sovereign funds, MetaTdex's overarching strategy focuses squarely on catalyzing the development of the Web 3.0 sector. Underpinning this strategic impetus is a concerted commitment to foster an ecosystem conducive to the emergence of the next cohort of unicorn enterprises.As a Dubai-based consultancy with a firm grasp on local regulations and market dynamics, NH Management has skillfully navigated the complex landscape inherent in this ambitious initiative, thereby highlighting its vital role in actualizing our collective vision for the Web 3.0 industry.
DIFC Offers an Array of Benefits for Web 3.0 Incubation
DIFC's highly autonomous regulatory environment and diversified tax incentives have allowed rapid implementation of Web 3.0 free trade zones, offering MetaTdex a comprehensive safety net ranging from project application, investment incubation, company registration, to licensing. DIFC's independent regulatory environment, common law framework, supportive infrastructure, and tax benefits make it an ideal location for Web 3.0 business and financial services incubation.
By strategically collaborating with DIFC, MetaTdex's incubation business will benefit in multiple ways:
1.World-class Regulatory Environment: MetaTdex can have compliant entities for incubating Web 3.0 projects.
2.Unique Legal Framework: State-of-the-art regulatory services for Web 3.0 project operations.
3.Tax Incentives: Enables Web 3.0 innovative companies to operate with reduced financial pressure.
4.Geographic Advantage: Facilitates global expansion of Web 3.0 projects.
5.Variety of Licenses: Allows Web 3.0 companies to apply for multiple qualifications.
MetaTdex’s Strategic Reshaping and its Implications for the AI+Web 3.0 Hub in Dubai
In early August, MetaTdex underwent a comprehensive strategic overhaul with the aim to create a globalized Web3.0 operating system. The business sectors that have been promoted so far include the next-generation decentralized exchange MetaTdex, the decentralized exchange SAAS system, the RWA asset issuance platform BGT, and the Web3.0 innovation fund. MetaTdex is attracting top-notch Web 3.0 projects and resources globally through diversified business strategies, thereby not only elevating its business capabilities but also offering robust support for the “AI+Web 3.0 Hub” in Dubai, propelling its efficient and rapid growth.
DIFC, due to its advanced legal and regulatory reforms, is globally considered a model by other governments. MetaTdex's fund and fintech incubation business will receive foundational support from DIFC, benefiting not only from its compliance, security, and tax advantages but also providing a stable platform for innovative Web 3.0 financial models.
Get Involved in Dubai’s AI+Web 3.0 Hub
Whether a project is aimed to land in Dubai or an individual is preparing for Web 3.0 entrepreneurship, the MetaTdex team can be reached for further support. Please email the requirements to web3zone@metatdex.com. Looking forward to creating legends with more future unicorns and propelling the industry forward!
