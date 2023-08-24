Grape Solar Appoints Star Employee as its Next Generation Leader
New COO is Spearheading Grape Solar's Made in America Initiative
EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grape Solar, an innovative solar company based in Oregon since 2009, announced that Tracy Zhao has been appointed Grape's Chief Operating Officer.
As Grape's new COO, Tracy Zhao will lead and scale the company’s growth and global business operations and go-to market teams, including product development, manufacturing operations, demand planning, product distribution, customer success and support. She will report directly to Grape’s CEO and Co-Founder, Ocean Yuan.
“Tracy brings twelve years of combined global operations experience with Jabil, Inc. and Grape Solar, serving Fortune 100 customers worldwide,” said Ocean Yuan. “Tracy has a proven ability to perform independently and is known for her empathetic, people-centric leadership style, deep understanding of cross-cultural communications in multi-language environments, and dedication to building high performing teams. Tracy has been instrumental in managing our company's profitable growth trajectory for the past seven years and knows our business and culture well, which will enable her to lead our teams to deliver even better results.”
Prior to joining Grape Solar, Tracy was leading Global Advanced Planning function at Jabil's Center of Excellence based in Singapore: managing over 150 planners, 150,000 part numbers, to build jet engines, wind turbines, etc., across multiple manufacturing sites, with cutting edge technology and high velocity of information flow, product flow, cash flow and people interactions.
“Grape Solar has been a recognized brand among American consumers and businesses since 2009, and our goal is to deliver best performing products at competitive costs on time, every time. To achieve that, planning is the center piece of the puzzle,” said Tracy. “I am honored to work with our customers, suppliers and internal teams to execute our business plan, as we write the next chapter of our growth story, particularly as we are entering the historical era of Made in America solar panels. We are excited to harness the large addressable market ahead of us as we continue to expand our impact in the U.S. market."
"Solar Industry is experiencing rapid growth and change is the only constant that does not change. Therefore, a company's failure or success depends on how we manage changes on daily basis. The global solar industry is in great need to have next generation leaders who are skilled and committed to making the world a better place by transitioning to clean energy. We are extremely fortunate to have Tracy as our next generation leader to take Grape Solar to the next level of excellence," further praised by Ocean Yuan.
About Grape Solar: www.grapesolar.com
Grape Solar is an award winning innovative solar solution provider in the U.S. consumer solar market since 2009, serving thousands of customers in the residential and commercial solar markets across all 50 states in the U.S. Grape Solar pioneered distributing solar products through the Nation's leading big box retailers. Grape Solar is also a leading advocate of Made in America solar panels at component level for more than a decade. Grape Solar is developing a national network of component manufacturers to achieve vertical and horizontal integration with Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSiP) concept.
