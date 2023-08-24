LOST SKILLS ON DISPLAY
Millennia-old dance methods revived and put to the test at the 10th NTD International Classical Chinese Dance CompetitionNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the ancient art form of classical Chinese dance has won the world over and shot to new levels of popularity and interest. A key reason for this has been the revival mission of New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts, whose artists have pioneered the use of lost skills in dance.
Now, aspiring classical Chinese dancers from around the globe will put their skills to the test at the 10th NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition. Over 100 top dancers will join this event at the Performing Arts Center of Purchase College in New York, with the chance to demonstrate their understanding of this classical Chinese dance, one of the most comprehensive dance systems in the world, to a panel of judges that includes Shen Yun artists and alumni.
The semi-finals, finals, and awards ceremony of the competition are open to the public. In addition, the events will live broadcast on NTD’s TV network, and live stream online. Details could be found on the competition website.
Competition website: https://dance.ntdtv.com
Introduction video link: https://shorturl.at/cjtBT
Buy tickets link: https://shorturl.at/AJLO4
WHEN:
Semi-finals: Sep. 9 (Sat) | 10am - 6pm
Finals & Awards Ceremony: Sep. 10 (Sun) | 1pm - 7pm
WHERE:
The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College
735 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase, NY 10577
LOST TECHNIQUES, HIGHEST REALM
Throughout history, dancers of every kind have been seeking the techniques to create the longest body lines for grand movements. To achieve this goal, the ultimate techniques are summarized as “shen-dai-shou, kua-dai-tui” (translated as “body leads hands and hip leads legs”), which were passed down for thousands of years in classical Chinese dance but become entirely lost at present time.
This is why dancers today don’t know about it except those fortunate few who have the privileges to study under Mr. D.F, the distinguished professor of classical Chinese dance at the Fei Tian College (www.FeiTian.edu). Mr. D.F. is well known as the world-renowned Artistic Director of SHEN YUN Performing Arts. The NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition is the only dance competition in the world where one can find this lost ancient technique.
CLASSICAL CHINESE DANCE
Passed down and refined over thousands of years, classical Chinese dance is one of the most comprehensive dance systems in the world. It is also one of the most expressive and dynamic forms of art.
There are four essential components of classical Chinese dance: form, bearing, dance technique, and tumbling technique. Over the years, these techniques have been borrowed by other art forms, and are, surprisingly, more widely recognized by names given from gymnastics or martial arts. But in actuality, these movements all originate from classical Chinese dance.
Classical Chinese dance is distinct from ballet or modern dance. It is also different from the techniques and movements in Chinese opera, or set movements in martial arts, and judges will be looking for understanding and mastery of authentic classical Chinese dance.
AWARDS
The competition will award dancers in four divisions: adult male, adult female, junior male, and junior female. Each division will include awards of Gold Award, Silver Award, Bronze Awards, and Honorable Mentions.
THE COMPETITION
The 10th NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition is one in a series of international cultural and arts events hosted by New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television. It will launch a new era in classical Chinese dance by fostering cultural exchange, making this ancient Chinese culture renowned throughout the world and promoting purely authentic traditional dance that is pure goodness, and pure beauty.
###
NTD Television
New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television is a New York-based global news and entertainment media network, founded in 2001. NTD's mission is to uplift and inform society by publishing quality content that embodies integrity, dignity, and the best of humanity.
Interviews are available upon request.
Please contact: Lucy Zhou, managing director of NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition (dance@globalcompetitionns.org).
Richard Yin
New Tang Dynasty Television
richard.yin@ntdtv.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
The 2023 NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition