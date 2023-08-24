Corcoran Icon Properties Announces New San Francisco Office on Union Street

Cow Hollow Office, Union Street, San Francisco

Corcoran Icon Properties, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announces new office on Union Street in the heart of Cow Hollow.

With 100 percent local ownership and management, we're committed to our communities and to our clients, including welcoming and convenient locations such as our new Union Street office.” — Steve Belluomini

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, is pleased to announce its newest office, now open on Union Street in the heart of the vibrant Cow Hollow neighborhood. This highly convenient location, managed by Michael Barnacle, is set in the heart of a thriving area in an inviting spot that includes a charming courtyard entry.

“We’ve recently moved into our new location, and we’re happy to welcome our friends, colleagues and clients into our new space,” commented Barnacle.

Barnacle has continuously worked as part of the same group of local leaders and owners, including under its identity as Zephyr Real Estate, where he was elevated to Sales Manager at the Pacific Heights office in 2015. He has served on various REALTOR® boards and has trained and mentored agents at all experience levels. In the business since 1989, he is originally from Boston where he managed a major brokerage office.

Cow Hollow is a prime neighborhood in the San Francisco landscape and is home to a wonderful array of boutique shops, fine dining, day spas, and wellness centers. Notable attractions include the McElroy Octagon House and the Lynn Steps, a series of 332 stairs that lead to a breathtaking view of Alcatraz and the Bay. Perched near the Presidio, the Marina, and Pacific Heights, the neighborhood captures the feel of the City at its finest.

“Numbers only tell part of the whole story; but at Corcoran Icon Properties, it’s a story we're proud of,” remarked Steve Belluomini, President of Corcoran Icon Properties. “With 100 percent local ownership and management, we're committed to our communities and to our clients, including welcoming and convenient locations such as our new Union Street office.”

Corcoran Icon Properties’ newest office is located at 2147 Union Street (between Fillmore and Webster). Michael Barnacle may be reached at Michael.barnacle@corcoranicon.com or 415.552.9500.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800+ professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.